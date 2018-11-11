Fortnite Challenges: Season 6 Week 7 Challenges Out

Season 6 week 7 complete challenge list.

The Epic team has decided to bring in some major variations to this week's challenges and has taken ideas from few of the previous seasons for the ideas. The challenge list this weeks is actually refreshing and doesn't hold any stale quests for the player to postpone.

Also, completing this week's challenges are very important as they unlock the much awaited hunting party skin - " A.I.M". This skin isn't like any of the other skins that have been released in Fortnite battle royale and actually looks very futuristic and cool.

Let's get a look into this week's challenges:

Free pass challenges

• Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Deal 500 headshot damage to opponents (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Deal 300 Damage to opponents in a single match (hard) (10 battle stars)

→ Stage 2: Deal 400 damage to opponents in a single match.

→ Stage 3: Deal 500 damage to opponents in a single match

Battle pass challenges

• Stage 1: Destroy 50 Trees (easy) (5 battle stars)

→ Stage 2: Destroy 25 rock stones.

→ Stage 3: Destroy 10 parked cars

• Skydive through 20 floating rings (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: consume 5 apples (hard) (10 battle stars)

→ Stage 2: Heal yourself for 60 health with bandages.

→ Stage 3: Heal yourself for 100 health with a med kit.

→ Stage 4: Heal yourself for 50 Health with a slurp juice.

• Eliminate 3 opponents in Pleasant Park ( hard ) ( 10 battle stars )

This is the end of the week's challenges and completion of all this will surely award 5 battle tiers and also the A.I.M hunting party skin that we've been waiting seven weeks for.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on Fortnite Battle Royale.