Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 2 Challenges Leaked

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Dataminers have once again managed to get a hold of a week's challenges ahead of its official release on 13 December 2018. This leak provides a sneak peek of what one could expect from this week's Fortnite challenges.

Fortnite Season 7, Week 2 Challenges Leaked | How to Complete:https://t.co/kAQxJa54Hw — Fortnite Battle Royale Leaks & Servers (@FortniteBattle) December 9, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Fortnite's Season 7 was launched on 6 December 2018, and with this update, Epic Games brought in a host of changes including new weapons and locations. Additionally, this season also introduces a brand-new Battle Pass with 100 levels and over 100 rewards. One could purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks.

As the name implies, weekly Challenges are updated every week, and a couple of them are made available to everyone while others are exclusive to Battle Pass owners, making owning the Battle Pass a very exciting prospect.

The heart of the matter

Right before the official release, another leak has hit Fortnite and the possible quests that could be part of Season 7's Week 2 Challenges. The challenges are outlined below:

Search 7 chests in different named locations - 5 battle stars

Damage opponents with different types of weapons 0/5 - 5 battle stars

Visit two places in a single match - 5 battle stars

Play the sheet music on the pianos near Pleasant Park & Lonely Lodge - 5 battle stars

Eliminate opponents at least 50 m away - 10 battle stars

Eliminate 3 Opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields - 10 battle stars

Complete dance-off in an abandoned mansion - 10 battle stars

Most of the challenges that could be a part of the upcoming week's roster aren't too difficult, and players familiar with the game might complete at least a couple of them within the first few rounds.

The final two challenges are hard, and one is rewarded 10 battle stars for completing the same. The other challenge that offers 10 battle stars could be completed if one is able to get hold of a sniper rifle while opening a crate.

What's next?

These leaks could be largely accurate, and the final challenges might reflect only marginal changes, but still, one has to look at this leak with a pinch of salt.

Season 7 Week 2 challenges will be announced by the company behind the franchise on 13 December 2018.

