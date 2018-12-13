Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 2 Challenges Revealed

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Fortnite Season 7's week 2 challenges are out on 13 December 2018, and the set features three challenges that are free and four challenges that are exclusive to Battle Pass owners.

In case you didn't know...

Season 7 recently made its way to Fortnite on 6 December 2018, bringing in a host of changes to the game including new locations and weapons. Recently, the Infinity Blade that deals massive damage to players and structures, along with providing a slew of health and stamina benefits to the wielder was also made available.

The Weekly Challenges are a set of quests released every week that allows players to acquire means to level up in the game. The rewards - Battle Stars could be collected and then, be used to unlock progressive loot.

The heart of the matter

Part of the Season 7, the second week's challenges are made available to the players on Thursday.

Three challenges are available for all the players while the latter four are only available to Battle Pass owners. One could purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks.

The official challenges are outlined below:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Names Locations (7) - 5 Battle Stars

Damage opponents with different types of weapons (5) - 5 Battle Stars

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3) (Hard) - 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match (2) - 5 Battle Stars

Play the Sheet Music on the pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge (2) - 5 Battle Stars

Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion (1) (Hard) - 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1) - 10 Battle Stars

What's next?

With this week's challenges out, it is now up to you to play the game and finish the challenges as quickly as possible. Following a one-quest once-per-game is a very good strategy if you are looking to complete the quests at a faster pace.

