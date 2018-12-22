×
Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 3 Challenges Cheat Sheet

Kredy
ANALYST
News
10   //    22 Dec 2018, 08:46 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite
Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale's third week's challenges were unveiled on 20 December 2018, and this article outlines the complete guide on how to complete all the challenges of week 3.

Like always, this week challenges are separated into two lists, the Free Pass list and the Battle Pass list, with the latter being available exclusively to the Battle Pass owners. Battle Pass could be purchased in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

Free Pass Challenges

Ride a Zipline in different matches (5) - 5 Battle Stars

This challenge is self-explanatory with the players needing to ride Ziplines in different matches. The locations of the Ziplines could be found in the map that is embedded in the Tweet below.

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Lonely Lodge (1) - 5 Battle Stars

This one too is self-explanatory, and the players must land at five different locations in five different Battle Royale games to complete the challenge.

Legendary weapon Eliminations (2) - 10 Battle Stars

Find a supply drop and arm yourself with a legendary weapon and eliminate two opponents with that weapon to register this challenge as complete.

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7) - 5 Battle Stars

The first Battle Pass challenge is self-explanatory, and one needs to search seven chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple locations. Accomplishing this task while playing a Team Rumble match is ideal as people tend to swarm these locations to complete the objective.

Ring a doorbell in different locations in a single match (3) - 5 Battle Stars

Again, this challenge could be completed fairly easily if one chooses to play the Team Rumble mode. With a bit of strategy, players could complete this objective in a single game.

Search between three ski lodges (1) - 10 Battle Stars

Being a hard challenge, completing this one nets 10 Battle Stars. The map embedded in the above Tweet provides the location of the ski lodges, and one could plan their approach right from the start to complete the challenge.

Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (200) - 10 Battle Stars

This first stage of this challenge requires the player to deal 200 damage to opponents with a shotgun. As one completes this stage, the next two stages are unlocked in a sequential manner, with the player needing to complete all three stages to receive the Battle Stars. Playing a Team Rumble match to complete this challenge is ideal as it allows respawning numerous times in a single game.

Nevertheless, remember that once you complete a challenge, either win the round or get eliminated to register the same on the servers. Quitting the game midway will not mark the challenge as complete.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
