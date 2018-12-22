×
Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 4 Challenges Leaked

News
9   //    22 Dec 2018, 09:16 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite
Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Another week goes by, and dataminers have managed to leak yet another set of Fortnite: Battle Royale's challenges ahead of its official launch next week.

In case you didn't know...

Every week, Epic Games announces two sets of challenges that one needs to complete to earn Battle Stars. The first set contains Free Pass Challenges that are available for everyone while the second set of challenges contains Battle Pass Challenges, which are exclusive to the owners of Battle Pass. Battle Pass could be purchased in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

Given the game's immense popularity, dataminers often release the upcoming challenges prior to their official release by inspecting the game files.

Interestingly, this leak comes despite the fact that a legal action threat by Epic Games forced a popular leaker to close down their social media accounts and their operations.

The heart of the matter

The challenges according to the leak are outlined below:

Free Pass Challenges

  • Stage 1: Destroy Chairs
  • Stage 2: Destroy Wooden Utility Poles
  • Stage 3: Destroy Palettes
  • Stage 1: Search the letter 'O' west of Pleasant Park
  • Stage 2: Search the letter 'S' in Wailing Woods
  • Stage 3: Search the letter 'M' in Dusty Divot
  • Stage 4: Search the letter 'N' under a frozen lake
  • Pickaxe Damage (?)
Battle Pass Challenges

  • Eliminate all at Expedition Outposts
  • Eliminations at Happy Helmet or Pleasant Park
  • Launch Fireworks (?)
  • Use an X-4 Stormwing Plane in different matches (?)

This week's Free Pass challenges seem pretty straightforward, and people could complete the entire set in a couple of rounds with proper planning. The Battle Pass Challenges, on the other hand, focus on eliminations and exploration, offering enough variety to the players.

What's next? 

There is a good chance that the company behind the franchise could alter the challenges before their official release, and one should take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Season 7 Week 4 challenges will be officially unveiled by Epic Games on 27 December 2018.

Kredy
