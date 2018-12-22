Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 4 Challenges Leaked

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Another week goes by, and dataminers have managed to leak yet another set of Fortnite: Battle Royale's challenges ahead of its official launch next week.

Week 4 Challenges:



Challenge 1:

Stage 1: Destroy Chairs

Stage 2: Destroy Wooden Utility Poles

Stage 3: Destroy Wooden Palettes



Challenge 2:

(See Image 1)



Challenge 3:

Pickaxe Damage



Challenge 4:

Eliminate All At Expedition Outposts



\/ \/ Continued \/ \/ pic.twitter.com/CdtgawRAOI — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News (@lucas7yoshi_) December 20, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Every week, Epic Games announces two sets of challenges that one needs to complete to earn Battle Stars. The first set contains Free Pass Challenges that are available for everyone while the second set of challenges contains Battle Pass Challenges, which are exclusive to the owners of Battle Pass. Battle Pass could be purchased in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

Given the game's immense popularity, dataminers often release the upcoming challenges prior to their official release by inspecting the game files.

Interestingly, this leak comes despite the fact that a legal action threat by Epic Games forced a popular leaker to close down their social media accounts and their operations.

The heart of the matter

The challenges according to the leak are outlined below:

Free Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Search the letter 'O' west of Pleasant Park

Stage 2: Search the letter 'S' in Wailing Woods

Stage 3: Search the letter 'M' in Dusty Divot

Stage 4: Search the letter 'N' under a frozen lake

Pickaxe Damage (?)

Battle Pass Challenges

Eliminate all at Expedition Outposts

Eliminations at Happy Helmet or Pleasant Park

Launch Fireworks (?)

Use an X-4 Stormwing Plane in different matches (?)

This week's Free Pass challenges seem pretty straightforward, and people could complete the entire set in a couple of rounds with proper planning. The Battle Pass Challenges, on the other hand, focus on eliminations and exploration, offering enough variety to the players.

What's next?

There is a good chance that the company behind the franchise could alter the challenges before their official release, and one should take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Season 7 Week 4 challenges will be officially unveiled by Epic Games on 27 December 2018.

