Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 4 Challenges Released

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 28 Dec 2018, 08:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Epic Games

What's the story?

Epic Games released Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 7 Week 4 challenges on 21 December 2018, with three challenges available for Free Pass owners and four challenges available exclusive to BattlePass owners.

In case you didn't know...

As the name says, Fortnite Weekly Challenges are two sets of challenges are the refreshed on a weekly basis, which covers a host of topics including eliminations and exploration.

One could earn Battle Stars by completing these quests, which would then help the player to level up in the game and unlock progressive loot.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest news on Fortnite Challenges.

The Free Pass Challenges are available to all the players while the Battle Pass Challenges are only available to the owners of the Battle Pass, which could be purchased in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

The heart of the matter

Week 4's challenges that were unveiled on Thursday are outlined below:

Free Pass Challenges

Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches (5) - 5 Battle Stars

Launch fireworks (3) - 5 Battle Stars

Advertisement

Eliminate opponents at Expedition Outposts (3) - HARD; 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Destroy Chairs (80) - 2 Battle Stars

Stage 2: Destroy Wooden Utility Poles

Stage 3: Destroy Wooden Palettes

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (100) - 5 Battle Stars

Eliminate Opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (3) - HARD; 10 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Search the letter “O” west of Pleasant Park - HARD; 2 Battle Stars

Stage 2: Search the letter “S” in Wailing Woods

Stage 3: Search the letter “M” in Dusty Divot

Stage 4: Search the letter “N” under a frozen lake

Stage 5: Visit the NOMS sign in Retail Row

This week's challenges have a good mix of everything from eliminations to explorations and should keep the players occupied for good amounts of time. Furthermore, the level of difficulty of the challenges is well-balanced with a few challenges being pretty straightforward.

What's next?

With all the challenges now released for the fourth week, it is up to the players to get into the game and complete them as quickly as possible. Adopt a one-quest-once-per-game strategy to complete challenges at a faster pace.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement