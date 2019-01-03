Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 5 Challenges Cheat Sheet Revealed

Image courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

The new year is upon us and the company behind Fortnite: Battle Royale unveiled the latest set of weekly Fortnite Challenges on 3rd January 2019.

The challenges are split into two tiers with the Free Pass Challenges being available to everyone while the Battle Pass Challenges are exclusive to players who own a Battle Pass, which could be purchased for 950 V-Bucks.

Find below the most direct methods to complete all the Season 7 Week 5 Challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Free Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak - 1 Battle Star

This one is self-explanatory, and players need to land on the location specified to complete one stage. Completing five stages of this quest will mark it as complete. The map embedded in the Tweet below showcases the exact drop zones the players need to land in a Battle Royale game.

Deal damage to opponents structures (5000) - 5 Battle Stars

This one too is self-explanatory, and players need to deal damage to opponent structures while playing any mode in Fortnite: Battle Royale. The simplest way to accomplish this quest would be to deal damage to the base, which would then completely crumble the entire structure. Additionally, one could use the newly-introduced Boombox item.

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3) - 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate three opponents with either suppressed pistols or suppressed assault rifle. Finding the former is easier as suppressed pistols are usually found as floor items or inside chests.

RETWEET & LIKE!❤️ - All cheat sheets you need to complete season 7 week 5 challenges!🔥 - Hope this helps!⚡️ #fortnite pic.twitter.com/Vwxsy68Ooh — Fortguru.com │ Energie (@ItsEnergie) January 3, 2019

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of Water Tower - 1 Battle Star

The first Battle Pass Challenge is self-explanatory, and one could find the exact locations in the map embedded in the Tweet above.

Search Chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7) - 5 Battle Stars

Searching seven chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms is a pretty straightforward challenge; however, both the areas would boast an abundance of player activity, making this a bit of challenge for beginners and novice gamers. It is advised to pack up enough weaponry before entering the designated zones.

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato and an encircled tree - 10 Battle Stars

This location is marked on the map above, and one needs to go to the specified place to claim a Battle Star.

Eliminate opponents closer than 5 meters away (3) - 10 Battle Stars

Completing this challenge could be tricky as it exponentially increases the chances of being eliminated in the process. One needs to get close to an opponent and eliminate them, and hence, using a shotgun is the best option to complete this quest.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms.

