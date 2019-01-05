Fortnite Challenges: Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Leaked

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

Dataminers have done it again and managed to leak Fortnite: Battle Royale's Season 7 Week 6 challenges ahead of the official launch by Epic games.

Like all other leaks, this one too should be taken with a pinch of salt as the company behind the franchise could include last-minute changes to completely change the experience.

Week 6 challenges leaked. Hopefully they don't change. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0R5cdww54D — Fortnite BR Info (@FortniteInfoBR3) January 4, 2019

Both the Free Pass Challenges and the Battle Pass Challenges were leaked; find below all the details regarding the upcoming Fortnite Challenges.

Free Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Deal (200) damage with SMGs to opponents.

Stage 2: Deal (200) damage with assault rifles to opponents.

Final Stage: Deal (200) damage with Grenades, Clingers, or Stink Bombs to opponents.

Deal damage with (?) weapons in a single match.

Eliminate (3) opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers.

Battle Pass Challenges

Search an ammo box in (?) different locations.

Search (?) Chilly Gnomes.

Slide an Ice Puck in over 150m in a single throw.

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match.

Stage 2: Visit Lucky Landing and Retail Row in a single match.

Final Stage: Visit Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts in a single match.

The Free Pass Challenges outlined above are available for all the players while the Battle Pass Challenges are exclusive to the owners of the Battle Pass, which could be purchased in-game for 950 V-Bucks.

Interestingly, the leak suggests that all the Free Pass Challenges focus on eliminations while the entire set of Battle Pass Challenges encourage exploration. We will have to wait and see if things pan out the same way during the sixth week of Season 7.

The challenges would be officially unveiled on 10 January 2019.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for Windows, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android platforms.

