Fortnite Challenges: Week 3 Released!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    16 Oct 2018, 03:41 IST

Week 3 completed challenge list
Week 3 completed challenge list

After a bit of a long stale week, Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale's challenges for Week 3 of Season 6 are now available, which means it's time to get back on the grind and start unlocking more tiers.

This week's challenges, though not very complicated, require quite some time input and grinding done. That is because of the stage wise completion challenge types. This week's challenges are very interactive and time consuming compared to the previous week.

The first three challenges are available to all the players, even those without a battle pass and it helps increase free pass tiers for such players. Finishing all the challenges will give 5 battle pass tiers to the players with a battle pass and also unlocks extra battle pass tier upon completing the secret hunting party battle star challenge.

Here is a list of challenges this week:

Free Pass Challenge:

• Revive a player in 5 different matches (easy) [5 Battle stars]

• Stage 1: Search a chest in Lonely Lodge (easy) [5 Battle stars]

• Damage Trap eliminations (Hard) [10 battle stars]

Battle Pass Challenges:

• Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in the same match (easy) [5 battle stars]

• Hit a player with a Tomato 15m away or more (easy) [5 battle stars]

• Complete 3 timed trials (hard) [10 battle stars]

• Eliminate 1 enemy player in 10 different matches (hard) [10 battle stars]

Also, upon completion of all the above challenges, players are rewarded with a secret battle pass if they visit a location in wailing woods, this clue can be collected from the loading screen that unlocks upon completion of the weekly challenges.




