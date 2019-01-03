Fortnite Challenges: Week 5 Challenges Leaked; Everything You Need To Know

Apparently, just a few hours before Fortnite Season 7's fifth week of the challenges is going to be live, they have been leaked.

To take them with a grain of salt though irrespective of whether it's true or fake, it will give the players an idea of what to expect from this week's challenges.

Free Challenges

Deal (5,000) damage to opponents structures–? Battle Stars

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower–? Battle Stars

Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower–? Battle Stars

Final Stage: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower–? Battle Stars

Eliminate (3) opponents from closer than 5m away–? Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

(3) Suppressed weapon eliminations–? Battle Stars

Search (7) Chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms–? Battle Stars

Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree–? Battle Stars

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak–? Battle Stars

Stage 2: Land at Fatal Fields–? Battle Stars

Stage 3: Land at Tomato Temple–? Battle Stars

Stage 4: Land at Loot Lake–? Battle Stars

Final Stage: Land at Snobby Shores–? Battle Stars

On the other news, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite are under quite the controversy as of now regarding the '14 days of Fortnite' special event for Christmas and the holidays.

The event which fans assumed would let them finish the challenges till at least 3-4th of January which surprisingly ended before that.

It came as an utter shock for a lot of loyal Fortnite fans as Epic games to make up for that is giving out a Special Glider to anyone who completed at least one challenge during the event.

What are your thoughts about this current situation as well as the leaks mentioned above? Tell us in the comments down below.

