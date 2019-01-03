Fortnite Challenges: Week 5 Challenges Leaked; Everything You Need To Know
Apparently, just a few hours before Fortnite Season 7's fifth week of the challenges is going to be live, they have been leaked.
For more on Fortnite Challenges, stick to Sportskeeda.
To take them with a grain of salt though irrespective of whether it's true or fake, it will give the players an idea of what to expect from this week's challenges.
Free Challenges
- Deal (5,000) damage to opponents structures–? Battle Stars
- Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower–? Battle Stars
- Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower–? Battle Stars
- Final Stage: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower–? Battle Stars
- Eliminate (3) opponents from closer than 5m away–? Battle Stars
Battle Pass Challenges
- (3) Suppressed weapon eliminations–? Battle Stars
- Search (7) Chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms–? Battle Stars
- Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree–? Battle Stars
- Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak–? Battle Stars
- Stage 2: Land at Fatal Fields–? Battle Stars
- Stage 3: Land at Tomato Temple–? Battle Stars
- Stage 4: Land at Loot Lake–? Battle Stars
- Final Stage: Land at Snobby Shores–? Battle Stars
On the other news, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite are under quite the controversy as of now regarding the '14 days of Fortnite' special event for Christmas and the holidays.
The event which fans assumed would let them finish the challenges till at least 3-4th of January which surprisingly ended before that.
It came as an utter shock for a lot of loyal Fortnite fans as Epic games to make up for that is giving out a Special Glider to anyone who completed at least one challenge during the event.
What are your thoughts about this current situation as well as the leaks mentioned above? Tell us in the comments down below.
Read more:
Fortnite System Requirements For PC, MAC, Android & iOS
For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.