Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) returns August 1st, Twitch Drops Enabled

Competitive Fortnite is in the midst of a wave of online events, somewhat encouraged due to this year’s social distancing measures. Despite the difficulties of this years Fortnite Champion Series, Epic has announced its return set for August 1st.

Fortnite Champion Series full schedule

#Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Starts August 1st!



Twitch drops will be available for everyone who watches the FNCS broadcasts with a connected account.



Rewards:

•Number One Backbling

• FNCS 2:3 Spray

• FNCS 2:3 Emoticon



Read More: https://t.co/CyrFr4vGu8 pic.twitter.com/LJHuZZAPVQ — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 15, 2020

Epic has published the full schedule for the upcoming Fortnite Champion series. Live coverage will be broadcast over Twitch with the qualifiers hosted August 1-2 and August 8-9. Finals will be broadcast August 14-16. Until then, fans and participants should be sure to train while they can.

FNCS PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE -- ALL TIMES IN US-EASTERN (ET).

1:00pm - Broadcast Begins

1:15pm - Live EU coverage

4:30pm - Break

5:15pm - Live NA-East coverage

8:30pm - Approximate end

Fortnite Champion Series Twitch Drops

FNCS CHAPTER 2 - SEASON 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE AND TWITCH DROPS. STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Wne7t62w5N — #ad Sac: Riotizmz (READ BIO!) (@rikosuave007) July 15, 2020

The Fortnite Champion Series will have Twitch Drops enabled for viewers with a linked Epic Games account. This means that viewers can earn in-game loot, such as sprays or emojis, just by watching Fortnite on Twitch. Viewers can also tune in to the Fortnite Champion Series via YouTube or at watch.fortnite.com which will feature live leaderboards to help viewers follow the action.

Fortnite streamers who wish to stream the FNCS from their own Twitch channel can also enable Twitch drops by opting in to the program by emailing twitchdrops@epicgames.com. Requests must be submitted before July 29th, however, so anyone planning to do that should submit their request as soon as possible. Even if you had previously had your account linked for Twitch Drops, you will still need to follow this process as only those accounts which had been linked in the last 6 months will be active during the Champion Series event.

Lastly, hosts and streamers must also abide by specific community guidelines set out by Epic Games. These guidelines can be found here and here, and include both behavior and content rules which regulate the Fortnite streaming community.