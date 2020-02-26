Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 full achievements list

Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite is finally here and with it, we also have a new feature which is called 'Achievements'. Everything from eating a bunch of mushrooms off the ground to killing a certain number of players or visiting several locations on the map all come under achievements.

The feature is certain to keep the Fortnite player base occupied with new and challenging adventures on the Battle Royale island and also grants XP and rewards as occasionally.

For the ease of players who do not want to hop into the game every time they want to view the achievement list, We have compiled the entire list here.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 SEASON 2 ACHIEVEMENTS LIST

Weather the Storm – Bandage yourself while in the storm

Agent Good Boi – Pet someone else’s pet

Board Hoard – Harvest 999 wood in a match

Rock Collection – Harvest 999 stone in a match

Store That Ore – Harvest 999 metal in a match

On a Razor’s Edge – Medkit at 1 HP

Honey Trap – Down someone after they loot a supply drop

Lifesaver – Revive a teammate in the water

Bushwacker – Destroy 100 hedges at Holly Hedges

Can I Speak to a Manager? – Destroy 20 Fishtrick Restaurant decorations

Going Nuclear – Eliminate 235 opponents at Steamy Stacks

Operation: Slurp – Gain 10,000 Health or Shield from Slurpy Swamp

Pier Fishing – Catch a fish on the Sweaty Sands pier

Salt Bae – Land in Salty Springs 100 times

Eliminate & Dominate – Win a solo match with at least 10 kills

Tourist Trap – Get 1 trap kill in Misty Meadows.

Were You Raised in a Barn!? – Get revived in Frenzy Farm barn

Swallow Hook, Line, & Sinker – Ate a Slurpfish.

Operation: Fish Fry – Ate a Small Fry or a Flopper.

Stuffed to the Gills – Eat 100 Floppers

Aqua-Marine – Eliminate an opponent with an SMG while in the water

Giving 110% – Reach Level 110

Rise & Grind – Reach Level 250

Mission Possible – Completed your first Season 2 Mission

Mission Complete! – Compete all Missions during Season 2

Sleep with the Fishes – Get eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish.

Wet Work – Eliminate 1 opponent with a Mythic Goldfish.

“The Ultimate Battle Royale Experience” – Eliminate an opponent while Rocket riding

GOOOOOOAAALL! – Make a goal in the Pleasant Park soccer field.

Blend in with the Enemy – Hide in a dumpster

Hitjob – Eliminate 1 opponent with a Harvesting Tool

Pullin’ a Fast One – Eliminate an opponent after Harpooning them

Meet ‘n Yeet – Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them

Liquid Gold – Pick up a legendary weapon on The Rig

Your Argument is Invalid – Destroy a strawman

Pro-Fish-Ency – Use explosives to catch 10 fish

Codfather – Catch 10 fish in a single match

Undercover Agent – Used a phone booth 1 time

Cloak & Dagger – Used a phone booth 20 times

Master of Disguise – Use a phone booth 50 times

If it Fits, I Sits – Use Creepin’ Cardboard as Meowscles.

Narrow Escape – Use a Secret Passage 1 time

Deep, Dark Secrets – Use a Secret Passage 20 times

Tunnel Vision – Use a Secret Passage 50 times

WEEWOO WEEWOO WEEWOO – Open a vault

Ransacked – Shakedown a henchmen

Recon Agent – Shakedown 1 opponent.

Pickpocket 100 – Shakedown 10 opponents

Chute First – Eliminate an opponent while they glide

Pescetarian – Eat 50 Slurpfish

Private Eyes – Use an ID Scanner 25 times

Cat Scan – Scan Meowscles at an ID Scanner

Tossing Your Goodies – Throw a consumable

I’m Flying! – T-Pose on the bow of The Yacht

Yacht Club – Eliminate an opponent with a pickaxe on The Yacht

Boop! – Land on the nose of The Shark

Gonna Need a Bigger Boat – Visit The Shark in a motorboat.

Get Outta My Swamp! – Take out 5 opponents in Slurpy Swamp

Fracking Henchmen – Take out 50 henchmen at The Rig.

Agent Peely Golden Style (Deluxe Tux) – Reach season level 350

Brutus Golden Style (Doubloon Agent) – Reach season level 180

Meowscles Golden Style (=^_^=) – Reach season level 250

TNTina Golden Style (Golden Explosion) – Reach season level 260

Midas Golden Style (Golden Touch) – Reach season level 140

Skye Golden Style (Heart of Gold) – Reach season level 300

Pew-Pew-Tic-Tic-Tic – Earn AR Expert

Ka-Boooom! – Earn Explosives Expert

Thunk! – Earn Pickaxe Expert

Pop-Pop-Pop! – Earn Pistol Expert

Ch-Chak Chooom! – Earn Shotgun Expert

Ra-tat-tat! Ra-tat-tat! – Earn SMG Expert

Ba-Zing! – Earn Sniper Expert

Man-At-Arms – Earn 2 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Weaponologist – Earn 3 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Painbringer – Earn 4 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Super Soldier – Earn 5 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

One-Man-Army – Earn 6 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

A Weapon of Mass Destruction – Earn 7 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Master Spies – Win 1 Duos match

Secret Agent – Win 1 Solo match

Pack of Spies – Win 1 Squads match

Special Operative – Win 10 Solo matches

Legendary Spy – Win 100 Solo matches

Spies on the Prize – Win 10 Duos matches

Co-OperativesÂ – Win 100 Duos matches

Squad Job – Win 10 Squads matches

Quadruple Agents – Win 100 Squads

Rumble Agent – Win a Team Rumble match

There’s No “Spy” in Team – Win 100 Team Rumble