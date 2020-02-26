Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 full achievements list
Modified 26 Feb 2020
Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite is finally here and with it, we also have a new feature which is called 'Achievements'. Everything from eating a bunch of mushrooms off the ground to killing a certain number of players or visiting several locations on the map all come under achievements.
The feature is certain to keep the Fortnite player base occupied with new and challenging adventures on the Battle Royale island and also grants XP and rewards as occasionally.
For the ease of players who do not want to hop into the game every time they want to view the achievement list, We have compiled the entire list here.
FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 SEASON 2 ACHIEVEMENTS LIST
- Weather the Storm – Bandage yourself while in the storm
- Agent Good Boi – Pet someone else’s pet
- Board Hoard – Harvest 999 wood in a match
- Rock Collection – Harvest 999 stone in a match
- Store That Ore – Harvest 999 metal in a match
- On a Razor’s Edge – Medkit at 1 HP
- Honey Trap – Down someone after they loot a supply drop
- Lifesaver – Revive a teammate in the water
- Bushwacker – Destroy 100 hedges at Holly Hedges
- Can I Speak to a Manager? – Destroy 20 Fishtrick Restaurant decorations
- Going Nuclear – Eliminate 235 opponents at Steamy Stacks
- Operation: Slurp – Gain 10,000 Health or Shield from Slurpy Swamp
- Pier Fishing – Catch a fish on the Sweaty Sands pier
- Salt Bae – Land in Salty Springs 100 times
- Eliminate & Dominate – Win a solo match with at least 10 kills
- Tourist Trap – Get 1 trap kill in Misty Meadows.
- Were You Raised in a Barn!? – Get revived in Frenzy Farm barn
- Swallow Hook, Line, & Sinker – Ate a Slurpfish.
- Operation: Fish Fry – Ate a Small Fry or a Flopper.
- Stuffed to the Gills – Eat 100 Floppers
- Aqua-Marine – Eliminate an opponent with an SMG while in the water
- Giving 110% – Reach Level 110
- Rise & Grind – Reach Level 250
- Mission Possible – Completed your first Season 2 Mission
- Mission Complete! – Compete all Missions during Season 2
- Sleep with the Fishes – Get eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish.
- Wet Work – Eliminate 1 opponent with a Mythic Goldfish.
- “The Ultimate Battle Royale Experience” – Eliminate an opponent while Rocket riding
- GOOOOOOAAALL! – Make a goal in the Pleasant Park soccer field.
- Blend in with the Enemy – Hide in a dumpster
- Hitjob – Eliminate 1 opponent with a Harvesting Tool
- Pullin’ a Fast One – Eliminate an opponent after Harpooning them
- Meet ‘n Yeet – Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them
- Liquid Gold – Pick up a legendary weapon on The Rig
- Your Argument is Invalid – Destroy a strawman
- Pro-Fish-Ency – Use explosives to catch 10 fish
- Codfather – Catch 10 fish in a single match
- Undercover Agent – Used a phone booth 1 time
- Cloak & Dagger – Used a phone booth 20 times
- Master of Disguise – Use a phone booth 50 times
- If it Fits, I Sits – Use Creepin’ Cardboard as Meowscles.
- Narrow Escape – Use a Secret Passage 1 time
- Deep, Dark Secrets – Use a Secret Passage 20 times
- Tunnel Vision – Use a Secret Passage 50 times
- WEEWOO WEEWOO WEEWOO – Open a vault
- Ransacked – Shakedown a henchmen
- Recon Agent – Shakedown 1 opponent.
- Pickpocket 100 – Shakedown 10 opponents
- Chute First – Eliminate an opponent while they glide
- Pescetarian – Eat 50 Slurpfish
- Private Eyes – Use an ID Scanner 25 times
- Cat Scan – Scan Meowscles at an ID Scanner
- Tossing Your Goodies – Throw a consumable
- I’m Flying! – T-Pose on the bow of The Yacht
- Yacht Club – Eliminate an opponent with a pickaxe on The Yacht
- Boop! – Land on the nose of The Shark
- Gonna Need a Bigger Boat – Visit The Shark in a motorboat.
- Get Outta My Swamp! – Take out 5 opponents in Slurpy Swamp
- Fracking Henchmen – Take out 50 henchmen at The Rig.
- Agent Peely Golden Style (Deluxe Tux) – Reach season level 350
- Brutus Golden Style (Doubloon Agent) – Reach season level 180
- Meowscles Golden Style (=^_^=) – Reach season level 250
- TNTina Golden Style (Golden Explosion) – Reach season level 260
- Midas Golden Style (Golden Touch) – Reach season level 140
- Skye Golden Style (Heart of Gold) – Reach season level 300
- Pew-Pew-Tic-Tic-Tic – Earn AR Expert
- Ka-Boooom! – Earn Explosives Expert
- Thunk! – Earn Pickaxe Expert
- Pop-Pop-Pop! – Earn Pistol Expert
- Ch-Chak Chooom! – Earn Shotgun Expert
- Ra-tat-tat! Ra-tat-tat! – Earn SMG Expert
- Ba-Zing! – Earn Sniper Expert
- Man-At-Arms – Earn 2 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- Weaponologist – Earn 3 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- Painbringer – Earn 4 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- Super Soldier – Earn 5 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- One-Man-Army – Earn 6 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- A Weapon of Mass Destruction – Earn 7 different weapon specialist accolades in a match
- Master Spies – Win 1 Duos match
- Secret Agent – Win 1 Solo match
- Pack of Spies – Win 1 Squads match
- Special Operative – Win 10 Solo matches
- Legendary Spy – Win 100 Solo matches
- Spies on the Prize – Win 10 Duos matches
- Co-OperativesÂ – Win 100 Duos matches
- Squad Job – Win 10 Squads matches
- Quadruple Agents – Win 100 Squads
- Rumble Agent – Win a Team Rumble match
- There’s No “Spy” in Team – Win 100 Team Rumble
