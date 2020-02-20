Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 update bigger than ever

Fortnite Chapter 2 On The Way

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is almost here, with the big patch arriving today, Epic Games has now confirmed that the patch will be larger than it used to be in the past. In a post on Twitter, they stated that the patches will be in larger-than-normal sizes from this season.

There have been various leaks and teasers about the big update, including the arrival of Agent Meowsicles. Fortnite is trying to drum up hype around the update to increase the fan base, which has reduced a little after Season 1 of Chapter 2.

When will the update arrive?

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 is coming to an end after 100 long days. The downtime for the much-awaited season 2 update begins on 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT which will update the servers to v12.00. version of the game.

Get ready to be activated.



The countdown to Chapter 2 - Season 2 has begun: Downtime scheduled to start at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). pic.twitter.com/QPNcl6EOBY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 19, 2020

The new season's mystery

There was no season ending event. But there was an alternative - poster and digital ads located around the globe, having a good hand-print and a number to call.

Each number had different recorded messages different languages. Most of the messages mentioned some sort agents being activated.

A sort of ad for Fortnite showed up at a metro station in Brazil. When you call the phone number, it says this:



Yes sir

The agents were called

Card to access the safe(vault) purchased



Potential ARG?



pic.twitter.com/RCaRTKTk0I — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

In Fortnite's discord server bots were "activating" agents by randomly selecting them within the chat as you can see the photos below

On the official Fortnite Discord there is a bot called “The Agency” which has recruited some members.... pic.twitter.com/b2Tv7aVnqr — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

Agent Meowsicles

On the 5th of February, a music file labeled “Agent Meowsicles.” was discovered by a data miner. Epic Games usually includes new files whenever a new update drops and the files show what might come in the future.

There is audio in the event files called "AgentMeowscles".

pic.twitter.com/VGYb4uyqaz — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) February 5, 2020

Also, one of the major changes is the Chaos Unreal Engine. Will Epic Games be able to use the unreal engine to its full potential and bring back the hype around the game that it used to have a year ago.