Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Free 'Aquaman' skin, underwater map, customizable umbrellas, female black knight skin & more!

Chapter 2 Season 3 is expected to release in June.

Fortnite v12.50 was rolled out yesterday.

While we may still be one update away (v12.60) from Chapter 2, Season 3; It no reason for data-miners and leakers to stop digging into the game files in search of clues that hint towards the upcoming season.

The first part of this article covers all major (possibly confirmed) leaks that have been floating around online.

What is the chapter 2, Season 3 theme?

If you haven't been keeping up with Fortnite leaks lately, here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 3 in a nutshell.

Chapter 2, Season 3 is essentially rumored to be a 'flood' themed season. The entire map or parts of it will possibly be submerged underwater. Given how Fortnite works, this may seem impossible and absurd-sounding at first. However, multiple leaks indicate we are moving towards an 'aquatic' island.

We've already seen a glimpse of how swimming underwater would look like during the Travis Scott event, which confirms the possibility of this happening a tad bit more.

Is an 'Aquaman' collab possible in Fortnite Season 3?

An 'Aquaman' x Fortnite collaboration is possible in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Regardless of whether this makes it into the game, It is interesting to think that yet another superhero - DC's 'Aquaman' may soon be a Fortnite skin; possibly free, if it features with the Battle pass. With the theme being all about Aqua, there is a pretty solid chance of this happening.

At the moment, there is no 'Aquaman' movie, which leads us to believe the character may be based on the comic book instead.

Advertisement

Environmental damage - fire damage to objects and players

Careful! Fire could actually burn you in Season 3 of Fortnite.

You heard it right. Since Fortnite now runs on the 'Chaos Physics Engine', there are endless possibilities in the game; this being one of them. It has been heavily rumored that players will now be able to deal burn damage to other players.

However, no official leaks direct us towards how this would work. Based on an educated guess, new weapons similar to 'Molotov' or 'Flame Throwers' may make their way into the game in the upcoming Fortnite Season 3.

This could potentially forever change the way we play the game, as this would easily force players out of their box, natural covers, etc, allowing opponents to take easy shots.

Blue Phone Booths - Change your skin in-game

'Blue' Phone booths allow you to change into any skin from your Fortnite Locker.

We already have 'Red' phone booths in-game that allow us to disguise ourselves as Henchmen. The 'Blue' booths aren't too different, except, instead of copying a Henchman, you could change into any skin from your Fortnite locker.

Seeing how this feature could be easily abused during professional matches, we believe it would likely be only for casual lobbies or may be possible in a separate LTM.

Custom Umbrella

You've customized skins, it's time to turn your attention towards gliders!

This has been done before with the 'Maya' skin which comes as a free Battle Pass skin. Keeping in mind how successful the 'customization' feature was, it comes as no surprise if Epic adds a fully customizable 'Umbrella' in Fortnite Season 3.

Here is a full list of everything that could 'potentially' make its way into Fortnite in Season 3

Agency will turn into a Plaza, will have a blue telephone booth where players can change their in-game skin

Sky Diving will be in the game

You can choose challenges from the Plaza, skydiving challenges, boat racing challenges, parkour challenges, Quad challenges and More

The theme will be water

Sharks will be in the game and rideable

Female Black Knight

Female Dark Voyager

The engineer is Midas’s sister and has a massive bird back bling

Robot Meowscles

The next secret battle pass skin is Aquaman

A major collaboration with DC Comics

Shadow wins the Agency

You can design your own Umbrella

Elemental fire damage

Buildings will catch on fire

Fireflies, possible DC Skin

A fishing book

Flaregun item.

The last item on our list, which is the 'FlareGun', was apparently already leaked in a trailer 10 months ago. This animated short from the Block Party finds a marooned Jonesy who's attempts to flag down some help have unintended consequences.

Here is the trailer.

In other news, a wave of skins revokes were noted right after the v12.50 update.

Many players were welcomed with an unpleasant revoke message.

Epic Games may revoke skins bought from 3rd party sellers.

Epic Games have constantly been on the lookout for skin frauds and unauthorized third-party sellers, in an attempt to discourage them. In-game gifts or VBucks sales made by these individuals are tracked down and black-listed.

Players are requested to always buy VBucks and other items from the in-game store and item shop in order to avoid further cosmetic revokes. Many players were also granted negative VBucks and will require to make a purchase in order to pay off the negative balance before being able to make an actual transaction.