Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: Skill Based Match Making Removed, Grefg Skin and Emote, Storm the Agency Challenge & more!

Fortnite is currently one update away from Chapter 2, Season 3 (Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite's latest update v12.50 brought about a set of changes to the game, featuring 'Heavy Snipers' nerf to the revival of 'Risky reels' which is an important POI in Fortnite.

However, it does seem like we are heading towards the very first Fortnite v12.60 update in the next few weeks. The Fornite Chapter 2, Season 2, has now been extended until 4th June. The Season 2 was originally scheduled to end on 30th April.

Fortnite v12.60 will the last update for Chapter 2, Season 2. Data-miners and leakers have now leaked new information regarding the next Fortnite update. There is no official date for the update yet. But based on an educated guess, we should expect thFortnite v12.60 update some time in the middle of this month.

If you are unaware of the changes that came into Fortnite with the v12.50 update, we suggest you give this a read: Fortnite v12.50 Patch notes.

Fortnite v12.60 update Leaks

The Grefg Emote & Skin

A little while ago, a Spanish Youtuber who goes by the name 'The Grefg' posted a video on his Twitter handle that had the whole Fortnite community excited. Yet another Youtuber might potentially be on their way to receive in-game cosmetics dedicated to them.

The emote will be released as a part of Fortnite's 'Icon series'.

Another Youtuber who goes by the name 'SinX6' explained; the Grefg skin will closely resemble a Dragon Ball Z Character. (Think spiky hairs and a chiselled body). The hair and parts of the character model may have 'reactive' abilities like many other skins.

Here is a video of SinX6 explaining the cosmetic possibilities:

Advertisement

🕺According to @FortniteEsp_, the dance seen in this clip is the emote @TheGrefg will be getting in Fortnite soon!pic.twitter.com/QHrlrT64CP — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 4, 2020

In a tweet by Información Fortnite, a Spanish Fortnite news page, there was confirmation that this emote might probably be in-game sooner than people expect. The Spanish streamer said that:

Epic has perceived this dance to be funny. It’s not the final version, though, and they have to tune it a bit.”.

Yellow Jacket skin may be out in Fortnite v12.60 update.

A popular Fortnite leaker, iFire Monkey, explains that the bundle is currently categorised under the 'Iris Starter Pack'. Here is his full tweet in this respect:

Yellow Jacket most likely won't come out until v12.60 or later.



The reason I say this is because currently the name and description for the bundle uses the Iris starter pack name and description.



It's possible they could hotfix it in but probably not until the next update. https://t.co/aFrQBhzkmv — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 5, 2020

Storm the Agency Challenge

Image Credits: Storm Leaks (Twitter)

The challenge titled 'Storm the Agency' involves locating three separate 'Gold bars' in Midas office at the Agency. The image below shows where all three gold bars can be found in order to complete the challenge.

AlienVine and Pizza Pit Wraps

Two new cosmetic wraps have been found in the in-game files by leakers.

Here is an image of the two wraps that are expected to make their way into the game with the Fortnite v12.60 update.

Image Credits: Storm Leaks (Twitter)

The first one titled 'AlienVine' has a mossy look and is covered with vine textures.

The other leaked wrap, called 'Pizza Pit', looks precisely how it sounds.

Lava Legend Pack returns!

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Lava Legend pack has made its way back into the Fortnite store. The bundle initially made it's way into the Oceania region and is expected to hit other regions within 24 hours.

The pack is now available for $ 19.99 and contains the following items:

Molten Battle Hound Skin (Legendary Outfit)

Molten Valkyrie Skin (Legendary Outfit)

Molten Crested Cape Back Bling (Legendary Back Bling)

Molten Valkyrie Wings (Legendary Back Bling)

Lavawing Glider (Legendary Glider).

Has Fortnite removed skill based match making?

Things in the ‘Fortnite skill based matchmaking’ section have been quite shady in the past couple of days. Many players from across the world have reported being placed into bot lobbies.

No, we are not talking about the ‘AI’s’ Fortnite being added. Players have observed that their games have a mixed bag of players with different skill levels. This has raised some eyebrows, especially when popular Youtubers started to notice this phenomenon and pointed out the same in their videos.

Skillbased match making in Fortnite essentially allows players to match with opponents possessing a similar skill level. This was done with hopes of creating an even playing field.

However, over time, players started to call Epic games out for leading the game towards an entirely different direction than what the community had hoped for.

When is the next Fortnite update?

While there is no fixed date, the next Fortnite update v12.60 is expected to be out by the middle of May.

New sets of challenges, cosmetics, emotes and bug fixes will be incorporated in the upcoming update. The latest update for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 will be the final one before we officially enter Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.