Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks: The Agency destroyed, Engineer & Drake Skin, Storm Circles changed.

New Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks have surfaced after the v12.61 update.

A new season of Fortnite is just around the corner and things are about to get interesting.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 introduced us to the world of Shadow vs Ghost. Two factions, both determined to take control of the Battle Royale island. However, only one can survive, and so far 'Shadow' seems to be dominating the battle.

The leader of Ghost - Midas, whose last hope comes as a machine known (in)famously as the Doomsday device.

Midas is adamant to let his creation the 'Doomsday device' loose which is allegedly supposed to storm the island or submerge it. The device can be located in Midas' room and can be seen expanding its power field with each passing day.

As we move towards Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, new leaks have surfaced post v12.61 update that can help decipher what's about to come next.

Fornite: The Agency destroyed

Coming from a popular Fortnite data leaker FNLeaks&Info, perhaps one of the most obvious Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leak shows 'The Agency', one of the last Ghost POI's in shambles.

A Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leak suggests shows the 'Agency' partly destroyed

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks (Image Credit:FNLeaks&Info)

The Agency was also home to the infamous Doomsday device. Based on an educated guess, the powerfield from the device could be responsible for the broken down state of Midas' home.

Drake and Engineer Skins

'The Engineer' who is rumored to be related to Midas might soon be introduced as we move towards Fortnite Season 3.

The Engineer is expected to release during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Here is how Fortnite Fandom describes the character.

The Engineer is a leaked design that will be an outfit. According to data-miners she may be Midas's sister, daughter or significant other.

A portrait of her is seen within Midas’s Room in front of the "Doomsday" room in the Battle Pass Tab of lobby. There are only two pictures of her in the entire game.

She is the announcer for the Spy Games and the Battle Pass trailer.

Based on her shirt, she is to be associated with A.L.T.E.R or SHADOW. This is confusing as she is building the Device for Midas.

On the other end of the spectrum, Fortnite players might soon be able to play as 'Drake', a popular song artist.

'Toosie Slide' which is among Drake's signature moves recently made its way into the Fortnite itemshop. Data leakers exclaimed that his skin could be on the way as a part of Fortnite 'Icon Series' collaboration.

There are 2 possibly encrypted upcoming skins!



The Engineer - Confirmed, in pakchunk1004

A Drake Skin - Unconfirmed, but very likely



Storm circles have changed

Soon after the v12.561 update, players around the world started to notice weird storm circles forming around the map.

The circles seemed to favour the underwater areas around the map, and at times would cover the entire map as seen in the image below.

A Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leak suggest that Midas' might have found a way to control the storm

While many speculate that this could a part of Midas' plan which is about to spring into action, the other half suggested it could be a simple glitch and should be patched when Fortnite Season 3 comes along.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 come out?

Fortnite has yet again delayed the new season's release for a second time.

Fortnite Season 3 will release on June 11th instead of 4th of June. The delay has also pushed back the upcoming Doomsday event, which is now scheduled on 6th of June 2020.

You can read our detailed article about the new season delay here.