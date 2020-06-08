Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3: Map changes and mobility items

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map could possibly see a complete overhaul at the beginning of the season.

Multiple Fortnite leaks point towards a flood, followed shortly after the Doomsday live event.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map concept. (Image Credits: Koooooomar)

Amidst the unrest in the United States which came in as a response to George Floyd's demise, Epic Games have delayed their next Fortnite season.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, which recently saw its third delay will now be released on the 17th of June. In a statement, Epic Ga clarified that the first delay was due to a horde of reasons, including allowing their developers more time to perfect every bit of detail for the next Fortnite season launch.

The team also promised on delivering 'fresh content updates' for the game in the meantime to keep the game feeling fresh.

We’re extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4.

Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!

Doomsday event will likely be responsible for significant changes in Fortnite Season 3.

Fortnite's new season and the Doomsday live event have been delayed (Image Credits: Koooooomar)

The much-hyped Doomsday event in Fortnite was also pushed back along with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3. The Fortnite live event is now scheduled on 15th of June 2020.

Days ahead of its launch, Fortnite's new season has already amassed numerous theories ranging from how the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map will look like to rumours of the old Fortnite map coming back.

The next season of Fortnite is expected to unleash significant changes to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map. This will make way for a new narrative which is expected to kick in after the Fortnite live event concludes.

'The Agency' which is the epicentre of the Doomsday event in Fortnite has several missile silos surrounding it, that are currently submerged underwater. Player theories for the Fortnite's new season suggest that these missiles will come into the game to destroy certain areas of the map. This will cause water to pour inside the Battle Royale island which will then allow for the transition of a flooded map as multiple Fortnite leaks suggest.

More Mobility coming with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map

To ensure balance in a Battle Royale game that features a gigantic island, mobility and methods to rotate around the map are paramount.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has seen multiple reports suggesting that the mobility items currently available in the game are not enough. Popular Fortnite streamers, SypherPK and Ninja suggested that more items that help you move around should be made available in Fortnite's upcoming season.

'Fortnite has a ton to offer in terms of mobility - Ballers, Quad Crashers, Planes, Driftboards could all be brought back with suitable nerfs so that they cannot be abused" , Sypher asserted.

You can read the full discussion here.