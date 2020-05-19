SypherPK and Ninja discuss the mobility of the old and new Fortnite maps

Is there enough mobility in the current Fortnite map?

When Fortnite's Chapter 2 was first released, the most talked-about aspect of the game was its map.

The Fortnite map received a complete overhaul. There was a substantial increase in the size of the map, along with plenty of new POI's to explore all around.

Launch Pads were vaulted during the first few weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 (Image Credit: Epic Games)

However, an element that was scarce around the giant Fortnite map was 'mobility' items. These are items that help you move around the map- Launch Pads, Bounce Pads, Quad Crashers, Ballers, etc. These were a few utilities that helped players travel around the map with ease in Chapter 1 of Fortnite.

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 saw a steep dip in items that help players move around the map.

Boats and Swimming were the only two methods to move across the map during the initial days of Fortnite Chapter 2 (Image Credits: VG247)

Initially, the only way to travel from one end of the Fortnite map to the other was through boats. Needless to say, the community exploded with requests to add more items that allowed them to quickly move around the Fortnite map.

Players reported having to move throughout the game, with no time to pick fights or even heal in extreme cases. The zone would at times form on the opposite end of the map, making it a priority to keep moving constantly.

Is the current Fortnite map mobile enough?

Popular Fortnite streamers, SypherPK and Ninja, recently touched on this issue regarding mobility in the current Fortnite map.

Advertisement

SypherPK explained that with a map as massive as the current one, Fortnite needs to add more movement in the map. The streamer added that this would be a good time to bring the 'Quad Crusher' back, now that the item works correctly and does not fly players across the Fortnite map.

He also goes on to explain how the old map, along with being compact, also did a better job in the mobility department.

Ninja, however, seemed to have a slightly different opinion on the matter, and claimed that he is content with the amount of mobility presently available.

Could the current Fortnite map be cutting short the game time? (Image Credits: Wallpaper access)

The streamer highlighted a different issue altogether. Ninja explained how there are less than 20 people left in-game, with the first zone still closing. He added that this makes the game less interesting, and suggested that Epic Games should consider upping the player count per game.

In response to Ninja's argument of adding more players per game, SypherPK said that players are more likely to hot drop or drop towards the center of the map, due to the lack of mobility in the current Fortnite map. Landing on the POI's towards the edge of the Fortnite map could result in difficultly while trying to outrun the storm.

As we move towards the next season of Fortnite, it's safe to say Fortnite players expect more mobility around the map in Season 3. SypherPK's opinions are similar to what many Fortnite players have been saying- the old map did a better job in terms of mobility as opposed to the current one.