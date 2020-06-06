Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Map is closely tied to the Doomsday Event

The Doomsday Event in Fortnite is Midas' last hope to regain control over the island.

However, the seemingly straightforward event will have repercussions that will be revealed in Fortnite Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map concept. (Image Credits:Merl)

Midas' infamous Doomsday Event on Fortnite is expected to wreak havoc on the 15th of June, 2020.

Although Fortnite is still a week away from the live event, the Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for it, as it has been a hot topic for a while now.

Are the Doomsday Event and Fortnite Season 3 map tied together?

Leakers have been scavenging the in-game files for any shred of evidence relating to the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map. However, due to recent measures in place to prevent Fortnite leaks; Epic Games have started encrypting the game files, making them much harder to decipher.

However, data leakers have discovered in-game files which sheds light on The Agency's fate after the Doomsday Event in Fortnite.

The Doomsday Event in Fortnite will be a turning point in the Fortnite narrative (Image Credits: FNLeaks&Info)

Based on an educated guess, the energy that The Device has been generating throughout should be responsible for leaving Midas' home in shambles. To clarify, however; The Doomsday device does not resemble a bomb or anything that explodes. It will probably be a controlled machine that will likely be responsible for drastic weather and storm changes in the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map.

As multiple Fortnite leaks point towards water as the next season's theme, the idea of a rainstorm generated by The Device seems promising.

New locations will reveal themselves as Fortnite Seasaon 3 progresses

More Fortnite leaks have originated from Tabor Hill, who, to his credit has been right on numerous occasions.

Most of us already know that the Season 3 theme includes an inevitable flood that is headed towards the Battle Royale island. However many players are left wondering how exactly an underwater island might be a good fit for Fortnite.

Fortnite leak suggests the new map will reveal itself as the water levels start to drop (Image Credits: Brite News)

This argument holds credence since the underwater POIs in the current Fortnite map are among the worst places to fight. Players have reported being unable to build, aim or at times, even move swiftly. However, the Fortnite leak that originated from Tabor clarifies that the water levels will drop eventually revealing new terrains and POIs for players to explore.