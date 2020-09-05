Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Iron Man update

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is entirely Marvel-themed, with an exciting range of popular superheroes joining forces in the impending battle against Galactus. From Thor and Wolverine, to Groot and She-Hulk, Fortnite has left no stone unturned in bringing some of Marvel's iconic superheroes to life.

However, the main draw of Fortnite's Marvel crossover is undoubtedly Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, who has been given a sleek design in-game:

Data miners have also revealed a set of exciting new upcoming leaks related to Iron Man, which are expected to debut in-game soon.

Iron Man in Fortnite: Iron Man car, abilities and Stark Labs POI

Apart from an exclusive Iron Man skin, data miner HYPEX also recently revealed a set of upcoming Fortnite abilities, where Iron Man's can also be spotted:

Here's every upcoming ability, you can tell which ability belongs to who by the color!

As listed above, Iron Man's ability is called 'Repulsor Cannon' and will be capable of inflicting an impressive 150 damage to players, along with 200 damage to buildings.

That's not all though, as Fortnite will also be receiving it's very own Iron Man Whiplash car, complete with a cool Mark 51 number plate and it will also have a 120 maximum speed limit:

Leaked Iron man Whiplash car!



Iron man whiplash top speed: 120

Normal whiplash: 90



Much faster version!



via: @SexyNutella_ pic.twitter.com/RAwSKw1Q40 — Happy Power (@HappyPower) August 30, 2020

In addition to this, a Stark Industries type POI is also expected to arrive in-game, most likely at the now defunct Authority, where Tony Stark is expected to set up base.

This was leaked following the emergence of a placeholder challenge in the files which mentioned: "Emote as Iron Man within the suit room at Stark's lab". There will also be exclusive Stark Industries chests, which will be added in-game:

The Authority will Change to "Stark's Lab" in v14.10! #Fortnite



There is Currently a Place Holder Challenge in the files that states the following:



"Emote as Iron Man within the suit room at Stark's lab"

Iron man Chest & Loot crate. According to leaks, these might give you some sort of "Super Powers". These will be apart of Iron man taking over the Authority!



via: @XTigerHyperX pic.twitter.com/kBfNdWdrKP — Happy Power (@HappyPower) August 30, 2020

In his recent video, popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan spoke about the upcoming Iron Man update and ability:

Speaking of his mythic ability, he's gonna have like this energy beam that he shoots out of his chest . Cool down is 12 seconds, he can shoot it up to 20 tiles away and it does 150 damage and 200 build damage.

He also has a boost, which is probably similar to Dr. Doom's boost where he just flies up in the air , using his propellers.

With these exciting leaks, fans have a lot to look forward to with regards to the upcoming Iron Man update in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.