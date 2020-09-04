Fortnite: SypherPK reveals 'rarest' weapon in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has received a positive reception from the online community, courtesy its Marvel-themed superhero extravaganza.

From a range of exciting superhero skins and emotes to challenges, players have instantly taken a liking to Fortnite's superhero crossover.

As part of several new changes, the game has also unvaulted popular weapons, added to the loot pool. One of these is the LMG or the Light Machine Gun.

Unvaulted:



Weapons:

- LMG

- Pump Shotgun



Equipment:

- Bouncepads

- Boogie Bombs

- Shockwaves — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 27, 2020

Though the weapon is considered to be overpowered, according to popular Fortnite streamer Ali SypherPK Hassan, the LMG is also the game's rarest gun, which is apparently only found at the Doom's Domain POI.

The LMG in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

SypherPK begins the video by describing the LMG in Season 4:

"So the LMG is extremely, extremely powerful. It's the best dps and it's the best spray gun in the game. Honestly, I feel like it's a little bit underrated right now, as I'm rarely running into it."

"That could be due to the fact that you can only get the LMG from Doom's Domain, that's the only spot to get it."

The streamer reveals that the easiest way to get hold of an LMG is to eliminate either one of the henchmen situated outside the vault at Doom's Domain.

He then goes on to speak more about the LMG's abilities:

"It is superior in every way, except accuracy. However, the LMG has first-shot accuracy , so if you're using it, you can take some long shots."

"Your play style with the LMG has to look different than a normal SMG."

"It's just too good to pass up on, like the 100 bullets, that's just gonna allow you to spray anybody's box for a very long time. Incredible man, incredible... this LMG's ridiculous!"

The Twitch star ends by reiterating how rare and powerful the LMG is, and in another recent video, reveals how the Street Serpent pack kind of looks like his very own in-game skin: