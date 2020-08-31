Fortnite: SypherPK finds out that he 'accidentally' featured in a 2019 movie titled 'Radioflash'

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most popular streamers today, primarily known for his Fortnite streams.

With most pro streamers having stepped away from the game, he continues to be one of the few remaining top streamers to actively churn out Fortnite content regularly.

From his educational commentary to his trademark quips, SypherPK has amassed a stellar following throughout his streaming career, with 3.7 million followers on Twitch and an additional 4.45 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, in a fascinating recent revelation, apart from his gameplay skills and unbeknownst to his millions of fans, SypherPK has apparently also featured in a Hollywood movie!

Check out his recent tweet:

Someone sent me this, from some random movie that released in 2019 called Radioflash. 😂 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 31, 2020

SypherPK stated that someone recently sent him images from a 2019 Hollywood film, Radioflash, and on close inspection, realized that the streamer on-screen was none other than himself!

SypherPK: Fortnite pro/Hollywood star

In the tweet, the protagonist can be spotted viewing a stream, where SypherPK appears to be playing Fortnite.

Dubbed a sci-fi dystopian survival tale, the film stars noted actors like Brighton Sharbino (The Walking Dead), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Will Patton (Falling Skies), amongst others.

Though the movie released amidst little fanfare, it managed to earn more or less favourable reviews from critics, who found the premise 'intriguing' to say the least.

Spot SypherPK, in a still from 'Radioflash' (Image Credits: SypherPK/ Twitter)

As soon as word got around regarding SypherPK featuring in a Hollywood film, Twitter was quick to react to this latest development surrounding the Fortnite pro.

Check out some of the reactions online:

As the Fortnite pro continues to consistently impress with the quality of his streams, this recent revelation also certainly makes a strong case in favour of SypherPK, the movie star.