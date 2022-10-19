With the latest Fortnite update finally here, it has brought along several new items and features that fit in perfectly with the Halloween season. Players have been waiting for Fortnitemares 2022 for quite some time and now that it's here, they are eagerly dropping into the island to rave to the exciting tunes of DJ Lyka.

The rave-themed update is becoming highly popular amongst content creators and players alike as they believe that Epic is elevating the level of innovation with content updates every season and that the island is becoming even more exciting. Whenever a major update like this one drops, it brings several challenges and quests for players to complete in exchange for free rewards.

While some players dislike the lengthy quests that they have to grind just to get a banner or an emoticon, many will be pleasantly surprised to learn that Epic is rewarding them with tangible cosmetics that they can use in a match rather than decorating their profile or lobby menus.

Players now have a chance to get a free loading screen that does not require them to grind for endless hours on quests, just to be rewarded with something that's not worth it. Here's how you can get the Fortnitemares themed loading screen for free.

Get a free Fortnite Danse Macabre loading screen for free via Twitch Drops

Fortnite players now have the opportunity to redeem a free loading screen called Danse Macabre right in their lockers. The official description of the cosmetic item says "Everybody SCREAM!", which is a direct ode to the latest Fortnitemares 2022 Halloween season update.

To redeem it, players must watch an affiliated streamer who has drops enabled on Twitch for one hour. Some of the most popular streamers with drops enabled you can watch are NickEh30, SypherPK, Dakotaz, NateHill, and SquatingDog.

The drops enabled can be seen in the chat box (Image via Sportskeeda)

While watching one of these drop-enabled streams, you will see a message of drops enabled on the right hand side of the screen, right above the chat box alongside the reward you can obtain. This reward can be redeemed before 3:00 am on November 1 (Eastern Time) when Fortnitemares 2022 ends.

To see your progress in redeeming the free drop, click on view details or the inventory button on the top right of your Twitch screen. From there, you will be able to see the number of minutes you have watched an eligible streamer to get this free drop.

Once your progress bar is full, click on 'Claim drop' and your reward will automatically be sent to your in-game locker. The next time you start the game, you will get a message of a reward waiting for you in your locker.

Apart from the loading screen, players can also get a free Chrome Punk skin by leveling up across their Account Levels and a bunch of free Chrome-themed cosmetics by completing the Fortnitemares 2022 quests. Players can also experience the Horde Rush game mode, which is now Zero Build and will be available even after the Halloween event comes to an end.

