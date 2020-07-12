Fortnite: Codes to unlock gate A, B, and C – ‘Creative Hub Quest’

This week's Creative hub Quest has been designed by Ritual, and has new items that you need to locate.

In this article, we list out all these steps you need to follow to successfully complete it.

credit: itchar.com

Starting December 13th 2018, Fortnite allows players to create private islands that can be used by other players. An island owner can choose to allow other Fortnite players to make changes to his Island’s map. This particular map has been created by designer and Fortnite player Ritual, and is the featured hub of the week, with the announcement made only two days ago on the official Fortnite Creative Twitter account.

Take to the skies in this week's Featured Hub by @FN_Ritual



You could be featured next! Submit your own Featured Hub here:https://t.co/yWCUnBbNue pic.twitter.com/3hoqtdHKNq — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) July 7, 2020

In the quest, Fortnite players have to unlock gates A, B and C by entering three-digit codes. The codes are now known to various online users, but can be found in the location as well.

In this article, we have listed out the steps you need to follow to unlock the three gates and complete the new Fortnite Creative quest:

Fortnite’s new Creative hub quest

Credit: youtube.com

First and foremost, you need to activate the mission. Towards the left of Gate A is a desk with a notepad put on it. This is where the matchmaking test is taking place, and all you have to do is press the engage button when the “Register here” option is prompted across your screen.

Next, you will be taken to a Secret room where you have to activate the mission. This will take you to Gate A.

Credit: youtube.com

Next, follow the steps below to unlock the three gates :

1) On the screen which is left to Gate A, you can press the engage button to Check data entry. The creative code of the map (4807-6308-0603) will show up on the screen. Now, even though we know the three digit code, players can go up the nearby stairs, changes destination on one of the Creative Portals, and enter the code in.

Credit: gamerant.com

Once you do that, check the data entry that shows up, and you should be able to see the following code for Gate A: 383. You need to enter the code on the portal right to the gate, and then go near the gate to press the engage button and open it.

Run through the door and through the flame to rank up to Airman: First Class.

Credit: youtube.com

2) The creative code for Gate B is 4195-8908-3770 while the three digit code is 857. To find it in the game, use the new creative code on a Portal, and follow the exact steps as above to open Gate B. Once this is done, you should run through the door past a bridge and upgrade your rank to Sergeant by running through the flame.

3) For gate C, you need to run downstairs through the lounge area, and it should show up on your left. The Creative code on the terminal will be 9687-5931-2618, while the three digit code is 246.

Credit: dbltap.com

Opening the gate and running through the flame will make you a Master Sergeant. Finally, you need to run past the portals towards the gate of the bridge, and a final four-digit code (3487) will appear by it. Entering the code and visiting the bridge will complete the Creative hub challenge!

For further help, you can watch the video below posted by Xkull Prediction that habitually posts Fortnite related content on Youtube:

