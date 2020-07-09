Fortnite: EDPI Calculator and Mouse Sensitivity

Fortnite players have discussed optimal EDPI and mouse settings since the game's release.

Here you can learn what EDPI is and how to choose what's best for you.

Shooters are some of the oldest online multiplayer games, and debates about what mouse sensitivity to use soon followed. In Fortnite, the mouse sensitivity debate has continued to develop due to the game’s unique requirements.

Effective Mouse Settings for Fortnite

Depending on what you play with, you can adjust any settings recommended here to fit your comfort and playstyle. The measurement of the mouse’s speed is referred to as its DPI, or dots-per-inch. Most FPS games encourage the use of a mouse DPI of 600-1000, with most splitting the difference at 800.

Mouse Sensitivity for Aiming and Building

Any veteran of FPS gaming will tell you that one of the keys to consistently scoring hits on your enemy is a low mouse sensitivity, and this is true in Fortnite as well. For our example, we will be using a default DPI of 800.

In Fortnite, with a DPI of 800, a low sensitivity (6 - 10%) will help you land shots both up close and at range.

But what sets Fortnite apart is that building is usually more important than shooting. While some players may want to increase their mouse sensitivity, or use two different sensitivities for aiming and building, but this is a mistake. Rather, take some time to train moving the mouse in a physical space, both quickly for building and accurately for aiming.

What is EDPI

EDPI stands for your effective DPI, or simply the measurement of your mouse’s DPI and in game sensitivity together. Fortnite uses a simple percentage based sensitivity setting, and this sensitivity is simply the percentage of your DPI. This means that with 800 DPI and 8% sensitivity, your effective DPI will be 64. Most professional Fortnite players recommend an EDPI with this range. You can also use this calculator if you don't want to do the math yourself.

Why use a high DPI and low sensitivity?

The reasons players use this method are fairly simple. First, moving the mouse outside of a game with too low of a DPI can be excruciatingly slow. Beyond that, however, a higher DPI ensures that your mouse is sensitive to whatever surface you play on, while the lower sensitivity means that your mouse can take the average of your movements (including micro twitches that are too small for you to sense) and keep your mouse relatively on track to where you are trying to go.