Fortnite Emote Royale Contest

Fortnite Emote Royale Poster Picture Courtesy: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced a new contest in partnership with popular video-sharing app TikTok. The contest is called Emote Royale which is all about creating new emotes for the game. It is a chance for all Fortnite players to immortalize themselves as an emote in the game.

The contest began on 18th January at will end on the 24th of January at 11:59 pm PST.

To participate in the contest, the participants must create an original dance move and then submit it on TikTok with the tag #EmoteRoyaleContest

However, there are certain rules that have to be followed-

You must be at least 13 years old

Submissions must include original content only.

Submissions should not require any additional software to run.

Submissions may not contain personal attacks on anyone or any discernible product, including competitor products.

Submissions may not depict nudity, animal cruelty, any illegal activity or substance, or any other offensive or obscene subject matter as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Submissions shall not portray the Sponsor in a negative light.

Submissions must be appropriate for a broad audience.

Get ready to get up and show us your moves! We’re partnering with @tiktok_us to launch #EmoteRoyaleContest.



Submit your Emote ideas on TikTok for a chance to have your Emote immortalized in-game forever! Enter by Jan 24.



Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Xw0Rb8WIcQ pic.twitter.com/xRuw8nGjWz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 18, 2020

Players can check out all the rules and regulations for the emote royale challenge on the official Fortnite page.

All Qualified Submissions will be reviewed and scored by a panel of qualified judges. At the end of the Contest Period, the highest-scoring Qualified Submission received during the Contest Period will be deemed the potential Winning Entrant. The potential winning entrant will be notified via TikTok on or about January 31, 2020.

The prizes for the competition are as follows:-

25,000 v-bucks

Custom Fortnite Swag Bag, which includes 1 NEFF Hoodie, 1 Sprayground crossbody bag, 1 UNIQLO Hoodie, 1 Jazwares Battle Bus Drone, 1 Jazwares Glider Drone, 1 NERF SMG, 1 FUNKO Collectible, 1 Bitty Boomer wireless speaker, 1 Trends custom lithograph poster, 1 Dark Fire XBOX Bundle, 1 Dark Fire PS4 Bundle, and 1 Jenga Fortnite Edition.

.