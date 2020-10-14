Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the Daredevil Cup

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has had its fair share of Marvel features, with special skins, unique challenges, and interesting stories told through gameplay. Now, Fortnite brings the Marvel crossover to competitive with the Fortnite Daredevil Cup.

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉



→ 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14



Blog: https://t.co/QOe6wprrZb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2020

What makes the Fortnite Daredevil Cup unique?

Epic has marketed this specific Fortnite tournament as the Daredevil Cup, referring to the blind lawyer Matthew Murdock portrayed on film and through the Netflix series. Of course, just giving this tournament the title of a Marvel character wouldn’t be enough to really make this into a “Daredevil” event as opposed to a generic Fortnite tournament.

What sets this apart is that it will be based around the Marvel Knockout LTM as opposed to the mainstay Battle Royale format. Marvel Knockout has players form teams of three superpowered characters, with powers based on popular Marvel characters.

This means that the Daredevil Cup will play out a little bit more like an Overwatch tournament than a traditional Fortnite tournament.

Players play 4 rounds, with each team getting the same randomized loadouts each time.

PSA: Be sure to double-check your binds when playing in Marvel Limited Time Modes.



Powers in these modes cannot be bound to different keys/buttons and may overlap with other actions. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020

Fortnite Daredevil Cup schedule

The Daredevil Cup is scheduled for October 14th, tomorrow in most time zones. The tournament will be split by each official Fortnite region, North America West, North America East, Brazil, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. This tournament will be a unified tournament, meaning there will not be any division of the playerbase based on console or PC.

The top players from each region will earn the Daredevil Fortnite Skin as a reward before the skin becomes available in the store. How how you have to rank is based on your region and is divided as follows: