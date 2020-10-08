Fortnite Champion Series Chapter 2 Season 4 beginning tomorrow

The Fortnite Champion Series tournaments for Chapter 2 Season 4 will be beginning tomorrow. These tournaments, divided by region and console, have been the premier competitive Fortnite events of 2020 as a result of the moratorium on in-person events.

We're excited to have the following team for the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 broadcast:@ZekimusPrime@xSUND0WN@ShyoWager@Reisshub@SanchoWest@AussieAntics@MonsterDface

The show starts this Saturday at 1 pm ET. See you all there! pic.twitter.com/JCXSGzZYDX — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) October 6, 2020

Fortnite Champion Series tournament events

The current schedule for the Fortnite Champion Series is set to take place throughout the month of October, coinciding with additionally planned Halloween themed content. This is the schedule as stated by Epic Games:

FNCS Week 1: October 9 - October 11

FNCS Week 2: October 16 - October 18

FNCS Week 3: October 23 - October 25

FNCS Finals: October 29 - November 1

Naturally, these dates are subject to change during the event. The exact hours for each event varies by region, so be sure to check what your region’s exact schedule is online.

The regional divisions for this tournament include Europe, North America East, North America West, Oceania, Brazil, Asia, and the Middle East.

Players are encouraged to play for their regions and give it their best shot.

Final reminder: Today is the last day to apply for activating Twitch Drops on your channel. Fill out the survey here: https://t.co/E1ftYoQcDf — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) October 6, 2020

Fortnite Champion Series, lessons and concerns from the past

Last season’s Fortnite Champion Series, while entertaining, was mired in controversy as a cheating scandal swept through the event. While there will always be some accusations of cheating in any high population competitive event, Season 3’s tournaments went so far as to have the cheaters themselves stream their cheats for an audience.

In addition to this, well known pros like Benjyfishy and Bugha also received accusations of collusion in the Fortnite Solos tournament. While Epic Games never issued anything more than a warning to either of them, they were never definitively able to clear their names, and as a result the controversy lingered.

This season’s Fortnite Champion Series has a lot to make up for. While it will serve as the definitive competitive event of the season, it also has the unspoken task of attempting to regain the trust of the Fortnite competitive community.

Competitive Fortnite players have already been outspoken about their grievances regarding the game, both during and between competitive events. It remains to be seen if this season can achieve its goals, and all that’s left to do is wait and see.