Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the new ‘Crash Dummy’ skin

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite has seen the release of various new skins and other equipment in the game.

Here, we look at all the information that is available on the unconfirmed 'Crash Dummy' skin.

On July 5th, the FireMonkey Fortnite leaks twitter channel posted that the not-yet-confirmed Crash Dummy skin has already been fully modeled and is part of the game. In a recent article about leaked Season 3 skins, we spoke about the skin, and all evidence that we have seen of it till now.

🚕Crash Dummy Potential Skin🚕



Bryce 3000 was added in v13.20, however he is featured in one of the battlepass loading screens from v13.00



Next to Bryce is a crash dummy skin, which despite not being a skin yet, is fully modeled and in game.



What do you think, future skin? pic.twitter.com/YiqvYGnWFx — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 5, 2020

The crash test dummy made an appearance in the season’s trailer, and can also be seen on a hill on junk island where it is half-buried near a dumpster.

In this article, we look at all the information that has been released/leaked about the skin as of now.

The new 'Crash Dummy' Fortnite skin

While Fortnite users worldwide have been waiting for an official confirmation from Epic Games on the skin, no such news has been forthcoming.

However, dependable sources online has confirmed that the skin has been modeled and added to the game, and it is only a matter of time before it is released.

Further, one look at all body parts that have been strewn around and we can tell that the skin has actually been defined and already has a complete in-game model.

While an arm and a leg can be found in a dumpster, the other leg is trampled underneath some red metal debris nearby. The rest of the body can be seen submerged in water. You can observe the yellow and black logo that seems to be part of the skin.

Further, two chests with the crash dummy logo and body parts have also cropped up on the map. The chest with little arms and legs is located on the outskirts of the Fortnite map. You can also see the small logo towards the side.

The second chest is located in a deserted fortress towards the North of the Fortnite map.

This one is standing is perched in the corner of the room with its arms and legs raised. While this in no way confirms that the skin will soon be released, the evidence cannot be ignored.

You can watch the video below posted by MinionsBeGaming on YouTube to gain further information: