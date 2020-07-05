Fortnite: Everything you need to know about professional scrims

In the absence of a matchmaking system, scrim matches are the only way professional gamers can play together in Fortnite.

If you are familiar with the concept of scrim matches, you will know that they are used by professional gamers to practice against other pros without making things too competitive.

Scrim servers and matches are especially useful for games where there is no proper matchmaking mechanism on the basis of ranks, and well, Fortnite is one such game.

What this means is that basically any gamer can join scrim matches even though some servers will have K/D ratio requirements that you need to fulfill. In the absence of a matchmaking system, the only way gamers can test their skills and progress against others on a regular basis is via these Fortnite scrim servers.

Hence, if you want to get more information about starting off playing on these servers, you should stick by. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about scrim matches and servers.

How to join scrim servers in Fortnite?

The fact is that as Fortnite currently does not allow any type of rank-based matchmaking, the only sure-shot way that players have of joining the same server is by getting a custom matchmaking key.

The other way that players use even now is by counting down and starting a new match at the same time.

While this is method does not guaranty 100% success, getting a custom matchmaking key is no easy feat! As of now, Epic Games has given custom keys to a select few scrim servers, and therefore, to be able to play with the best gamers you need to find them and join them.

A simple Google search will help you find a large number of scrim servers that are mostly hosted on discord. There are various Twitch and Reddit communities online that will give you the necessary details to try and join a server, after which it is up to the server's admins.

While some scrim servers might not have rigorous entry requirements, most do. The minimum requirement for a scrim server will be around 2, which means you have to have killed two people each time you died across game modes. Most professional gamers have a K/D ratio much higher than that!

Towards the beginning, you might struggle to get into Fortnite scrim servers that have the best gamers. We would recommend you finding one which is reasonably more accessible, and using Fortnite scrim matches to improve your game play and K/D. It might take time, but if you are determined and talented enough, you should get there, in good time.

Here we have listed some of the best scrim servers for amateur players:

