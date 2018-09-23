Fortnite Fall Skirmish: Week 1 Formats and Standings

Epic Games' Fortnite battle royale has successfully pulled in players and revenue month after month without fail and is currently one of the biggest games out there with a very huge fan base. This might also have something to do with their attitude towards their fan base and community creators. The best example would be the Seasonal Skirmishes being conducted by Epic games.

After a very much successful Summer Skirmish and USD 6 million later, Epic has decided that they have to give back more to the community and hence have started the Fall skirmish this weekend with a bigger prize money and more innovative game modes than the last skirmish series. With USD 10 million in the total prize pool and 500 players divided into five clubs for this fall skirmish, we have nothing but action-packed games to expect every weekend for six continuous weeks.

So let's see the format for the first week:

The week 1 game format is called Hold the throne duos and squad goals.

This means that the team of two players with the most amount of points at the end of six games win the weekly tournament. Scores will be counted by victory royales and eliminations acquired by the team.

The point division is :

1st - Victory Royale: +3 Points

2 - 3 place : +2 Points

4th and 5th place: +1 Point

8+ Kills: +3 Points

6 - 7 Kills: +2 Points

4 - 5 Kills: +1 Point

Also at the end of the week, the team with the most kills get awarded an additional +2 points and also USD 50,000 in cash. For squad goals, the players from each respective club will assemble into groups of four to play matches on the Squad game mode. Points are earned for the clubs in this game mode and is calculated by the most eliminations and wins by each squad for their own clubs.