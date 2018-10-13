Fortnite Fall Skirmish: Week 4 Standings and Formats

WEEK 4 Skirmish

The Epic Games' Fortnite Fall Skirmish is a 6 week long competition tournament series featuring a lot of competitive events in different formats every week. It is made up of a lot of community creators and professional players where the Epic team along with the sponsors will be awarding a $10 million in prize money overall to all the players. Although, this skirmish's competitors will represent five Clubs and each week they will compete against each other in different types of recreational events or competitive formats.

This week's format is very simple. It is called the "Big Bonus". The scoring of this week's tournament games will be: the player with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins, victory royales and elimination of other players will be scored to determine placement at the scoring table around the end of the event. Also, this series has shown us the introduction of clubs in which the 500 competitors are segregated into. The top 20 players at the end of the competition will be awarded cash prizes and club points.

1 Victory royale: +3 Points

2nd place: +2 Points

3rd place: +2 points

4th - 10th place: +1 Point

Also. getting kills is also going to be awarded points this week.

7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points

3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point

The other thing this week is since it is named BIG BONUS, 7,500 dollars and +1 point will be awarded to the player for each elimination crossing 7 kills.

The week 4 trial games is named ATK Grand Prix. The meaning is obvious from the event's name. A particular set of selected players from each club will compete against one another in an ATK Grand Prix challenge and earn points for their club. The top performers at the end of the competition will be awarded.

The fourth week of the fall skirmish starts off on October 12th, 9.30 PM IST. To watch the fall skirmish series, check out fortnite's official twitch live stream to be a part of this series.