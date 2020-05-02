Fortnite fonts - How to get cool fonts for your Fortnite name

Fortnite Fonts to help your name stand out!

We have all seen examples of this while playing Fortnite.

A name that literally stands out of the crowd. It could a single special character, a wink face, or a bunch of gibberish for all we know; but they sure do stand out!

Apart from helping your name look better, having special characters in front of your name is completely acceptable and does not violate any terms or policies of the game. Here are a few examples of specialized 'Fortnite Fonts' that you can apply in the game.

𝔉𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔱𝔢 𝔉𝔬𝔫𝔱𝔰

𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖓𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝕱𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖘

𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓮 𝓕𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓼

𝐹𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓃𝒾𝓉𝑒 𝐹𝑜𝓃𝓉𝓈

𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 𝔽𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕤

Ｆｏｒｔｎｉｔｅ Ｆｏｎｔｓ

Ⓕⓞⓡⓣⓝⓘⓣⓔ Ⓕⓞⓝⓣⓢ

Having fun with Fortnite fonts

Since you are probably wondering how to transform your Fortnite name with these fonts; here is a step-by-step breakdown of everything you need in order to get this done.

#1. Sign in to your Epic games account by visiting the Epic games website.

Click here to visit the Login page

#2. Log in to your Fortnite account. Click on the option titled 'Account' on the upper right corner of your screen which should take you to your account detail section.

Look to the left hand corner for the option titled 'General'

'General' under Account management section

#3. Once you have this open, set this aside.

Open a new tab on your browser and visit LingoJam

You will be greeted with two blank white boards on both sides of your screen. The board on the left will allow you to enter your desired username, which will then be displayed in various font types in the right hand box.

Fornite Fonts user interface

Once you have selected a suitable Fortnite font for your username, move onto the next step

#4. In the box labeled DISPLAY NAME, copy and paste your desired new display name from LingoJam's website which you selected during the previous step.

#5. After you have entered your desired Fortnite font into your username box, check on the box that reads the following: "I understand I cannot change my display name again for 2 weeks after this change"

This can be found right under the name change option. Finally click on the blue colored "Confirm" button as shown in the image below.

Be sure about the name that you want to confirm, Epic Games requires a cool-down period of two weeks before you can change your username again.