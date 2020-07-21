Fortnite: Galaxy Cup to begin on 25th July 2020; claim Galaxy Scout outfit for free

Fortnite has officially announced the complete details of the Galaxy Cup, which is scheduled to commence on the 25th of July, 2020. All eligible Android players can register for the tournament to win the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit and Wrap before it gets released in the game.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup

The Galaxy Cup is organised in collaboration with Samsung. Players will be required to enable 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) to participate in the tournament. You can read the complete rules of the event here.

Galaxy Scout Outfit

During the Galaxy Cup (25th and 26th July), the top-performing participants for each day from a total of seven regions will be awarded the Galaxy Scout Outfit. In addition, players who will play a minimum of five games will get the Galaxy Wrap. Daily regional winners will be determined as follows:

Europe: Top 10,000

Top 10,000 NA-East: Top 7,500

Top 7,500 NA-West: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Latin America: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Asia: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Middle East: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Oceania: Top 1,250

The Galaxy Girl Outfit and accessories will be available in the item shop much later. For more information regarding the competition, you can head to the 'Compete' tab of the game on your Android device. The game is available to download from the Epic Games app as well as the Galaxy Store for Galaxy device users.

Meanwhile, Fortnite has recently released the Black Manta outfit. Here is the teaser of the outfit which also includes hints of the upcoming Atlantis location in the map: