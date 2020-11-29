Fortnite bashed on Twitter after The Game Awards nominations

Fortnite got nominated for three separate categories at The Game Awards 2020, and the community did not take it well at all.

Fortnite received the nominations for "The Best Community Support," "The Best Ongoing Game" and "The Best esports Game" for the year 2020. The community, however, did not react too kindly to these nominations. Nor did they react nicely to Fortnite's tweet.

Thanks for jumping off the Battle Bus with us!



Because of you we are up for THREE nominations for @thegameawards this year.

⟶ Best Community Support

⟶ Best Ongoing Game

⟶ Best Esports Game



Vote here: https://t.co/KzlA8QDaol pic.twitter.com/tB0tG2ijXc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 27, 2020

Fortnite draws heat on Twitter

In recent months, Fortnite has been plagued with issues. The lack of proper patch notes and monotonous gameplay has led the community to react adversely to the game's various nominations.

With chants of "dead game" going around on Twitter already, Fortnite could soon be seeing many players departing from the game. A huge number of players have already left the game, including a few popular streamers.

dead game nobody cares — dirt (@dirtwtf) November 27, 2020

The primary issue with the game seems to be repetitive content. People are tired of having superheroes in the game over and over again. The community has expressed a desire for new content. But, with the recent collaborations with Marvel in place, superheroes aren't going away anytime soon.

Hey @FortniteGame WE ARE OVER THE DAMN SUPERHEROES WE WANT NEW CONTENT NEXT SEASON NO MORE SUPERHEROES WE GET IT THE GAME IS DYING BUT GET CREATIVE FOR GOD SAKE — Rebecca Mayo (@Aquaticdegree75) November 9, 2020

People have also called the community toxic, and have labeled Fortnite's community support as "the worst." People have even gone on to say that Fortnite has the worst community support as well.

If anything the worst community support lol — Aspire Hypersify (@hypersify) November 27, 2020

People have also complained about Fortnite's lack of patch notes.

Why should we vote for best community support when you go purposely stopped releasing patch notes? That doesn't make sense to me — Jerian (@itsJerian) November 27, 2020

However, the amount of heat Fortnite is receiving at this point may just be a very vocal minority. The game has continued to be updated throughout the pandemic and still has many active players.

Fortnite isn't a dying game and prominent members in the community have reiterated that. Content creator NickEh30 has spoken about Fortnite not dying in the video below.

Is Fortnite really a dead game?



Not according to @NickEh30 pic.twitter.com/l1OFbYuEjU — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) November 11, 2020

Having said that, Season 5 is almost here. With Season 5 comes Galactus. There are a lot of changes which are due to take place on Fortnite island. It remains to be seen how the community, including its critics, will respond to these changes.