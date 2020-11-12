Fortnite has been labeled a dying game for some time now, but it just won't die.

Searches that want an answer to if Fortnite is dying come in massive spurts. Every so often, discussions and videos take place on if the iconic battle royale is in fact dying. The phrase "is Fortnite dying" trends, then disappears, then trends again. People truly want to know if the game is dying. On the competitive side of things, the scene appears to be thriving. It is more than likely the casual players questioning how much longevity remains for Fortnite.

Why 'Is Fortnite Dying' is one of the most searched google queries about the game

Image via Google

The above graph shows the rising trends of "is Fortnite dying" searches over time. The summer of 2020 has seen the highest searches for this query. It shows that at times, there are much less searches for this question, only for them to skyrocket in comparison after a short while.

Many players believe the game just doesn't feel the same. They think Fortnite doesn't have the same magic it did when live events were brand new, Ninja was on top, and LAN events were the norm. It is clear that Fortnite is still popular, but can its decline in that category be considered "dying"?

LOL! Is this cause the game is dying and theyve lost money?



What a joke!#Fortnite https://t.co/PFqJHA1bfb — CrazyCliff (@CrazyCliff_) November 11, 2020

The reason why this is trending is probably because of the many people simply stating it as fact. Tweets by and about Fortnite often get bombarded by comments stating that the game is dying or dead. Someone seeing this could easily wonder if that is true, head to Google, and ask the search engine what they think.

Hey @FortniteGame WE ARE OVER THE DAMN SUPERHEROES WE WANT NEW CONTENT NEXT SEASON NO MORE SUPERHEROES WE GET IT THE GAME IS DYING BUT GET CREATIVE FOR GOD SAKE — Rebecca Mayo (@Aquaticdegree75) November 9, 2020

Fortnite is not dying

Fortnite has something to say to all of those who think the game is dying. During their Fortnitemares event, they took the time to shoot back against those "dead game" comments. It was a nice piece of humanity coming from their social media team, acknowledging the comments outright.

Is Fortnite really a dead game?



Not according to @NickEh30 pic.twitter.com/l1OFbYuEjU — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) November 11, 2020

Popular content creator NickEh30 agrees that Fortnite is on the up, rather than withering away. He states that Fortnite is doing a wonderful job bringing players back to the game. Content creators and popular streamers are given reasons to want to play the game again. This could easily alienate casual players, but it seems to be doing the trick. With millions of daily players, Fortnite is far from dying, even if it isn't want it used to be.