Fortnite is getting 'human' again in ways you wouldn't imagine

Players have given Fortnite flack constantly over the years. For a long time, Fortnite really didn't interact with its community. The Fortnite Twitter, specifically, would just share trailers of events, update followers on the Item Shop and provide information from Fortnite's various other accounts. The days of sticking to the status quo seem to be over, as players gave Fortnite criticism across the board.

How Fortnite has become 'human' again

This all ties directly in to the Fortnite Twitter account. Recently, their posts have been more than just a showcase of what's coming to the Item Shop. It is almost as if they hired a brand new social media team to take over. Followers can truly feel like there is a person behind the account now, rather than a video game company.

Whoever is running @FortniteGame socials, props to you. Thanks for the communication, the laughs, the polls, everything. This is what I want to see from their social media. Don't take this stuff for granted. — I Talk The Flow (@ITalkFortnite) October 26, 2020

The Fortnite Twitter account has been jumping on trends and even joking about its own demise. Several games, Fortnite included, often get bombarded with comments stating that it is a “dead game.” Fortnite decided to challenge with a tweet that showcased some of its Halloween themed cosmetics.

Shortly after that, the “how it's going” trend was the account's next target. Social media users have been posting two photos, one for how things started and one for how things are going. This could be a relationship that ended, a positive health change, or even something outrageous. Fortnite jumped on board, with Peely and his undead counterpart, Peely Bone.

How it started vs How it's going pic.twitter.com/s0EuWmZPUd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 26, 2020

The next step in Fortnite's humanization comes in the form of a poll, as Peely and his counterparts are once again the focus. Fortnite released a poll asking fans how they like their bananas. The choice were the four different styles of Peely that have been released in the game. While the poll is now over, the majority of fans voted for the classic version of the character.

Advertisement

How do you like your Bananas? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2020

Hopefully this continues with Fortnite across its game, and social media accounts. It is nice to see them interacting with the community in this way. Social media is extremely important for marketing purposes. Showing a sense of humanity, rather than constantly coming off as a robot, will do nothing but good for the battle royale icon.