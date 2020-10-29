Top 5 Fortnite Season 4 theories you need to know before the season ends

Fortnite Season 4 is in the middle of Fortnitemares and the Marvel crossover. That will all come to an end soon though. Players have Season 5 to look forward to before the year ends. Still, Season 4 has plenty of time left to cause chaos and drop jaws. Many Fortnite fans have pitched different theories about how the season will end and the next one will begin. Some of them actually sound much better than what Epic Games probably has in store.

Top 5 Fortnite Season 4 theories

#5 – Helicarrier

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Ever since this season's crossover between Marvel and Fortnite began, fans have speculated as to what else may happen on the island. The Helicarrier has currently taken the place of the Spawn island. Players can explore it and notice there is a vault inside. Many feel that the Helicarrier will soon become a Fortnite POI. With Galactus approaching, there is a theory that the Helicarrier will either need to land, or it will crash, allowing players to search the wreckage in the Battle Royale mode.

#4 – Fortnitemares Lore

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares is live and the creepiness has taken over the Fortnite island. Many fans predicted that Midas would return after his throne appeared inside of The Authority, now known as The Ruins. He certainly did, and brought a ton of terrifying stuff with him. Shadow creatures are all over, as well as his Shadow Henchmen.

Regarding 2019's Fortnitemares event, The Ruins POI is in the same location that the Storm King spawned. The theory is that Fortnitemares has its own continuing lore, where the Cube, the Cube Monsters, and the Storm King all play a much larger part than first assumed.

#3 – Season 5 Marvel Crossover

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The possibility for Fortnite to continue their Marvel story into Season 5 is high. With so many characters still being added late into the season, fans truly believe the crossover will continue. Shortly after Fortnitemares ends, a new bundle entitled The Last Laugh will arrive. This will apparently have Poison Ivy, Joker, and Midas in a power suit of some sort.

The theory is that Season 5 will see Fortnite bring back their partnership with DC Comics. That will create a season based around Marvel vs. DC. Theorists believe that Thor could bring DC characters as well, reaching out for even more help to battle Galactus.

#2 –Season 4 Live Event

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The biggest theory about the Season 4 live event in Fortnite is that Galactus will win. Many players believe that when the Devourer of Worlds arrives, he will do exactly that. Fortnite players have noticed Tony Stark's whiteboards, showing his interest in the Fortnite rifts and the Battle Bus.

His changes to the Battle Bus have been made, leading fans to believe he incorporated rift technology somehow. The theory is that Galactus will destroy the current island, forcing the heroes and players to evacuate via the Battle Bus. The Battle Bus then uses the rift technology and takes them through space and time.

#1 – The Original Map

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The jump of the Battle Bus through space and time has led players to this theory. Many feel that the original Fortnite island will make a comeback, even if just for a short time. It may be wishful thinking based on a conversation I Talk Fortnite had with Donald Mustard's brother, but players are hopeful. The heroes will escape by traveling back in time. The old Fornite map will be their domain as they find a way to defeat Galactus before traveling back to the battle.