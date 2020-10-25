Fornite: SypherPK comments on Fortnitemares

Fortnitemares has returned in 2020 for some more spooky Fortnite fun. It is eerily similar to the Zombie Royale in COD: Warzone's Haunting of Verdansk event. The Fortnite Halloween themed mode sees Shadow Midas and his Henchmen stake claim to The Agency. Players become Shadows after being eliminated and can gain victory with a Nitemare Royale.

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

The Fortnitemares event brings several new challenges and allows the players to earn some exclusive Fortnite items. Much like the past, Fortnitemares is a fun Fortnite event that fans are enjoying. Popular streamer SypherPK is also enjoying the festivities but has one issue with it. He states there is one big mistake that Epic Games made with this Fortnite event.

SypherPK comments on Fortnite's Fortnitemare 2020

SypherPK starts by explaining how the respawn system works when Fortnite players are eliminated. He mentions that players return as the Shadows, able to destroy structures and take out other players. At first, when the Fortnitemares update arrived, it was a wonderfully overwhelming and scary experience.

If you add siphon against the zombies you fix this problem entirely, and you feel rewarded for killing them. It just feels so overwhelming at the moment, I can't imagine casual players dealing with the zombies. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) October 21, 2020

Lately, though, SypherPK has noticed players simply backing out after they are first eliminated. This lowers the number of Shadows on the map, making it less challenging for the players to remain human. Being the Fortnite Shadow character has gotten stale after a while, which is causing these players to exit and start up a new game in which they are a full-fledged Battle Royale participant once more.

SypherPK's suggestion to fix Fortnitemare's leaving issue

Advertisement

The Twitch streamer immediately acknowledges that his suggestion won't be acted upon due to the Fortnitemare's event already being live. However, he continues delivering his solution, which sounds a lot like the return to the life system in COD: Warzone. He suggests a way for the Shadows to become their human player again with another chance at the Victory Royale.

SypherPK states that since Shadows can consume loot, that after they consume five items, they are allowed to return as one of the living. He says this will give players more incentive to stay in the game as well as cause the Fortnite players that become Shadows to play smarter. He has noticed Shadows just rushing into battle with no strategy just to get it over with and be eliminated. Overall, this fix would give players something else to strive for after they become a Shadow.