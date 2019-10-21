Fortnite Guide: How to catch Mythic Goldfish, an achievement and possibly one of the deadliest weapons in-game

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 2, a somewhat revamped and improved version of the game after the ending of Season 10 destroyed the world with a black hole. There have been brand new challenges, new skins, a new map, an improved XP system and much more.

There are many achievements and challenges you can do every season or during a specific week. A new achievement that is coming to Fortnite is catching the Mythic Goldfish, thanks to Fortnite data miner HYPEX. But there have been many players that have already found the Mythic Goldfish in-game.

How do I catch the Mythic Goldfish?

Firstly, the Mythic Goldfish is a very rare drop so don't be disappointed if you don't find it soon. You will need to fish in a spot and after reeling in, you can get one of five items: A Small Fry, Flopper, Slurpfish, random materials or a random weapon. Slurpfish heal for 50 health and shield, Floppers give 50 health and Small Fry will give you 25 health.

You honestly never know when you can expect it, like this Reddit user who found it just randomly laying on the ground.

What does the Mythic Goldfish do?

If you hit an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish, it will deal 90 damage to them. That's even more than the vaulted Air Strikes which dealt 70! There are also 3 achievements you can get from the Mythic Goldfish item.

No one will believe you caught this – Caught a Mythic Goldfish (1)

Sleep with the Fishes – Eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish (1)

Trophy Hunter – Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish (1)

It is possible that Epic Games will make it occur more frequently after the next patch. You can get it now but you have to be very patient as it is a Mythic level rarity item after all.