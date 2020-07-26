Fortnite: High vs Low sensitivity - Which one is best for you?

Any veteran Fortnite gamer will tell you that choosing the right mouse sensitivity is one of the most important decisions that you need to make. As building is just as important as shooting (if not more), merely choosing a low sensitivity for better aiming is not enough in Fortnite.

The sensitivity settings in Fortnite depends upon your mouse’s DPI (Dots Per Inch). This means that the overall Fortnite sensitivity will be very different for different DPIs. Hence, most gamers use eDPI, or Effective dots per Inch to calculate their Fortnite sensitivity. This can be done by multiplying your Fortnite sensitivity with the DPI of your mouse.

Credit: kr4m.com

Hence, if you have a DPI of 800, and your Fortnite sensitivity is 10%, your effective eDPI is 80. There are various online calculators that you can use instead of doing it yourself.

Credit: kr4m.com

Fortnite: High vs Low sensitivity

First and foremost, you need to understand how sensitivity works in Fortnite. A higher eDPI will make your mouse or joystick more responsive to all directional adjustments that you make in the game. You will be able to turn quicker, even though aiming will become more difficult.

Credit: fortnitecrypt.com

On the other hand, a lower eDPI means that aiming becomes more comfortable as your device is less ‘shaky’ while aiming. However, this makes aiming down sights and turning slower, while also impacting building speed and agility.

Credit: kr4m.com

Advertisement

Back in September 2019, kr4m.com analyzed the eDPI settings of 353 professionals and streamers, and found that most of them had eDPIs in the range of 47-52. Further, he analyzed the eDPI spectra of the top-20 Fortnite streamers (based on income) and found that the ‘best of the best’ have an eDPI between 45 and 63.

Credit: kr4m.com

Hence, once you know your mouse DPI, you need to calculate your eDPI, and choose a value which makes the best sense for your own gameplay. A higher eDPI would make aiming difficult, while it will make turning and building quicker. On the other hand, a lower eDPI will result in better aiming but slower turning. Below, you can see the average eDPI of players who dominated the 2019 Fortnite World Cup placements.

Credit: reddit.com

Further, you can check the eDPI values of some other professional players with respect to X and Y sensitivities. While quite a few professionals choose to have different values for both, you should first get comfortable with a common value.

Credit: reddit.com

Finally, you can have a detailed look at the average eDPI of the Fortnite players who ranked high in Week 3 of the Fortnite Champion Series that was held back in August 2019.

Credit: reddit.com

As you can see, professional gamers generally go for an eDPI of under 100, while the average value is around 60. However, of late, some players have chosen to go with a higher eDPI as they consider turning and building to be more important than aiming. At first, a higher eDPI of say 400 might prove challenging to get used to, especially when aiming at enemies that are far away.

Regardless, choosing the best in-game sensitivity can take time, and you might have to try out multiple settings to figure out the correct one. For further help, you can watch the video below: