Fortnite: How to claim the LlamaLaxy spray and 1000 vBucks in Season 4

Fortnite has a plethora of cosmetics that do not enhance the gaming skills in any manner, but are popular nonetheless. Certain cosmetics might be a result of one of the many collaborations that Fortnite has been involved in, in the past. It is no secret that Fortnite's one of the most significant collaborations is with the South-Korean Electronics company, Samsung.

In the past, we have seen various exclusive skins, emotes and sprays being released for Samsung Galaxy users. While some of them could be acquired by merely buying the products, others have been released as rewards for challenges, or specific tournaments.

In this article, we discuss all the steps players need to follow in order to acquire the 'LlamaLaxy' spray that was released in January 2019.

Image Credits: Samsung

Fortnite: How to claim the LlamaLaxy spray and 1000 V-Bucks in Season 4

The 'LlamaLaxy' spray is an uncommon spray that has the following tagline:

“Leave your mark on the Galaxy.”

The spray has become one of the most coveted items in Fortnite, and a simple search on the internet will reveal various people who're trying to sell 'codes' for the same. However, as far as our research is concerned, most of these options are too expensive. There is another, easier way to get your hands on the spray.

Image Credits: Samsung

In truth, the 'code' in question comes free with the Samsung Galaxy's Fortnite Smart Cover for Note 9. The Smart Cover comes with an inbuilt purple Fortnite theme that automatically transforms the icons and wallpaper with the user's selected Fortnite character.

Further, the product comes with a free code which users can use with their Epic accounts to acquire two free rewards. One of them is the 'LlamaLaxy' spray. Users also get a 1000 V-Bucks along with the purchase. The Smart cover is currently available for a price of $39.99.

Various Fortnite Content Creators on YouTube and Twitch have done giveaways in the past, where players could obtain the code for absolutely free. Recently, YouTuber Tabor Hill announced a similar giveaway where users needed to follow some necessary steps to have a chance to win.

Apart from the above methods, if you do not want to buy a Smart Cover and are not lucky enough to win a giveaway, a simple internet search will reveal a plethora of options through which the code can be obtained.

However, most of these options are overpriced, as mentioned above, and might require some serious negotiating to bring the price down. For further help, you can watch the video below.