Fortnite: How to complete swimming time trials

The Aquaman skin has been released in the same way the Deadpool ones were at the beginning of the year.

In this article, we tell you exactly how to complete Week 4's Aquaman challenge at Dirty Docks.

Fortnite’s hotly-anticipated Aquaman skin has been released in exactly the same way Deadpool was released towards the beginning of the year. Users have had to complete weekly challenges to unlock various Aquaman items. The challenges so far have also been in accordance with Fortnite's ‘water’ theme for the season.

For the first week, users had to use a whirlpool at Fortilla, which was followed by the fishing pole challenge at Sweaty Sands. In week 3, users had to catch 2 fish during a single game, and now, the latest week 4 challenge has been released. This takes us to the Eastern Periphery of the Fortnite map.

Swimming time trials at Fortnite's Dirty Docks

This week’s challenge takes us to an often hard-to-find location in the form of Dirty Docks. You can take a look at our guide to get there, although you need to be wary of opponents who will be rushing towards the location in order to complete the challenge. Once you get there, you can follow the guide below to complete the swimming time trials.

1. Once you get to the location, press ‘E’ or the square button to activate the challenge. This will prompt music and illuminate little blue icons on the top of the water.

2. Swim through the icons and follow the course. You should be able to comfortably complete it in good time.

3. When the challenge is completed, you will get a prompt at the top left corner of your screen. This is all you need to do!

The challenge might prove difficult on two counts. First, getting to the location might prove difficult, especially considering that it is unnamed on the Fortnite map and is mostly submerged under the water. Regardless, the tall orange machinery sticking out of the water is pretty hard to miss, and you should be able to spot the blue spotlight beside it.

The other thing that you need to worry about is pretty obvious - look out for approaching enemies. As all users need to do to get both the variants of the Aquaman skin is to complete the weekly challenges, a plethora of players will be rushing to the location every single game. You don’t want to be caught like a sitting/swimming duck. Nobody wants that!

You can watch the video originally posted by HarryNinetyFour which regularly posts Fortnite related content on YouTube for further guidance, below: