Where is Dirty Docks in Fortnite Season 3?

The Chapter 2 Season 3 of the Fortnite map has seen some wholesale changes, with certain old locations now submerged.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has thrown in substantial map changes, with some old locations submerged, and new ones expected to emerge over the next few weeks. The updated map is expected to have an elaborate road system, which will allow cars to ply freely, another new feature that fans around the world are eagerly awaiting.

However, due to the Week 4 Aquaman challenge, where users have to complete a swimming time trial, an old location which was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 1 has gained considerable interest.

In this article, we give you all the details that you need to find Dirty Docks in the Fortnite Season 3 map.

Fortnite’s Dirty Docks POI

Dirty Docks lies snugly on the eastern periphery of the Fortnite map, inside coordinate H4. It is a seaside dump reminiscent of the old Junk Junction from Season 1. It has a mixed history, and was covered in snow back in December 2019, which melted around 8th January. Further, Chapter 2 Season 3 saw most of this location underwater and now, it is merely a blip on the Fortnite map.

This POI now lies out in the ocean, and is currently the easternmost location on the map. It lies on the South East of Frenzy Farm, south of Steamy Stacks, and is the submerged rectangular structure that you can spot inside coordinate H4 of the new Fortnite map.

While the above details should be enough to get you to the vicinity of this POI, it is pretty hard to miss, and has large orange machinery and white rectangular rooftops sticking out of the ocean. Further, if you are looking for the location to complete the Aquaman Week 4 challenge, you will be better off trying to get there from the Retail Row location.

You can see the location in the image below:

To get to Dirty Docks, head north from Retail Row and you should be able to spot the location in the distance when you hit the sea. Look out for the orange machinery and half-submerged structures. Do look out for opponents who will all be also rushing to this POI to complete the Aquaman challenge!