Fortnite: How creator codes cost you money

A quick breakdown of how the Fortnite Creator Code program encourages people to spend money.

Useful for helping identify how games market to you or your children.

Izaak News

(Image Credit: dexerto)

If you’ve been paying any attention to the wider Fortnite community you have heard someone plug their creator code at some point. Creator codes are everywhere, on YouTube, Twitter, live streams, almost any content created by someone big enough will ultimately have a creator code tacked on the end of it.

What is a Fortnite Creator Code

Creator codes are a simple way Fortnite can partner with content creators in a mutual agreement which benefits both of them. Content creators apply for a code (applications are currently paused as of publication), and those accepted will be given a code of their choosing. Players can then type this code into the “support a creator” box, and any purchases made using V-Bucks (the in game currency) will support whichever creator that player had selected.

The ratio works out that every 10,000 V-Bucks spent tied to that creator’s code will net the creator 5.00 USD in their local currency via PayPal or through their selected bank. This code can also be used for purchases on the Epic Games store at a similar ratio.

How Epic really benefits from this agreement

Self-promoters promoting their creator code under a Fortnite tweet: pic.twitter.com/1sM28LyI33 — LoLouisPTDR (@LoLouisPTDR) June 23, 2020

You don’t have to be a genius to see that this agreement ultimately benefits Epic more than anyone else. This agreement:

Gives creator’s an incentive to encourage fans to make purchases either in Fortnite or on the Epic Games store. Provides creators with spare funds to buy and show off Epic’s newest content. Places advertisement directly into the content fans are most likely to consume. Places the liability for this advertisement on creators and not Epic, which can get around laws regulating marketing, especially to children. Appears genuine and authentic.

Terrible, right? Well, no, not exactly. Epic is a business out there to make money, and in effect the Creator Code program is a way they can further monetize Fortnite. Also, this has the very real benefit of supporting, to some degree, creators who are a big part of the Fortnite community.

With the exception of maybe skirting some of the laws about advertising to children (a problem far larger than this program) this program seems like a fairly standard and well developed marketing tactic. I would be interested in seeing what the expected return on investment this actually has.

What should I do with this information

If you love Fortnite, or your child loves Fortnite, you can probably carry on like normal. The game is fun, and the community is fairly healthy even if it has some problems standard to any internet community. Simply be aware that, despite the game being free to play, it’s no accident that Fortnite made more money than any other game for two years running.

Advertising works. Every day players spend money they otherwise might not of thanks to it. It is entirely possible for someone to play Fortnite completely for free, but if you engage with the community then expect to see these codes thrown around by your favorite YouTubers and streamers.