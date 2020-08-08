Fortnite: How to get the new Hulk Smasher Pickaxe in-game

Fortnite is no stranger to Epic crossovers, having hosted a wide range of collaborative events ranging from musical concerts to movie screenings. The game continues to evolve as a global brand in the gaming community.

From the Thanos crossover event to Deadpool's Yacht and the current Aquaman themed Season 3, Fortnite has undoubtedly upped its game in the crossovers department.

Epic Games has announced an exclusive tie-up with Marvel's Avengers in the form of an exclusive Hulk Smasher Pickaxe, that is also available in a Hulkbuster variant.

Hulk Smash 💥



Unleash the power of the Incredible Hulk with the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style when you complete the HARM challenges in the @PlayAvengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.



Get all of the details here: https://t.co/jgZJFHIoeU pic.twitter.com/Lq3OySJvBl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

Some players have already offered an exclusive glimpse of what the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe looks like. Check it out below:

Hulk Hands in-game with both edit styles! pic.twitter.com/PKdCTSsRSh — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) August 7, 2020

Here's how you can claim your very own Avengers-themed Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and its Hulkbuster variant.

How to get the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe in Fortnite

The Hulk Smasher Pickaxe is a Fortnite exclusive item for PS4 and Xbox One users. To claim the item, you need to follow a simple 3-step procedure:

Play on the PS4 or Xbox One version of the Marvel's Avengers beta

Unlock and complete the three HARM challenge rooms in the Avengers beta

challenge rooms in the Avengers beta Have your Epic Games account linked to your PSN or Xbox Live account

The offer is currently unavailable for PC beta players. The Marvel's Avengers beta schedule is as follows:

August 7-9: PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Beta

Marvel Avengers PlayStation 4 pre-order players only.

August 14-16: PlayStation 4 Open Beta

August 14-16: Xbox One Pre-Order Beta

Marvel Avengers Xbox One pre-order players only

August 21-23: Open Beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

In addition to completing the above steps, ensure that your console account is linked with an Epic Games account. You also need to connect it to a Square Enix account.

To do that, you need to visit the Square Enix website and Click on the Login button if you already have an account. Click on Sign Up if you don't have an existing account on the website.

It will now load you into your Square Enix account, where you can click on the Link accounts button to link your Epic Games account with your Square Enix account.

The Hulk Smasher Pickaxe in Fortnite (Image Credits: GunasamssYT/ Twitter)

If you are unable to procure the pickaxes from the Marvel beta event, fret not, as the Hulk pickaxes will soon be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

For any other queries related to the Hulkbuster Pickaxe, you can click here.

Once you've completed the above steps, you're all set to Hulk out and go full Hulk mode in Epic Games' Fortnite!

You can watch the video guides below to claim the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe in Fortnite: