Fortnite: How to level up quickly in Season 3

Here's a guide on how to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 3.

Climbing up tiers helps players earn newer rewards and prizes.

How to level up quickly

Fortnite Season 3 has some unique ways to level up quickly. There are also some old methods you can still use to gain tons of XP. This guide will give you all the tips you need to complete your Battle Pass. Players can also unlock special rewards in Fortnite Season 3 by levelling up.

Fortnite: Team Rumble

One of the best ways to level up quickly is to play Team Rumble. YouTuber LlamaSir suggests a two-part strategy to maximise XP earned per game. The first step is to land in a location far from the bus path, but one that still has a good amount of loot. Then, players should loot as many chests and ammo boxes as possible. Also, make sure to get a purple AR and a gold shotgun. Since you respawn, stay in the storm until you are eliminated, and once back, focus on eliminating opponents.

Normal Games

Normal games for Fortnite won't help players level up as quickly, but there are still things to focus on. YouTuber EndingGamertag gave players these tips. Instead of going for eliminations, focus on just surviving. If players loot and survive for at least 15 minutes, they'll earn tons of XP. Once they have spent 15 minutes in a match, they can focus on getting eliminations, since there is cap on the amount of XP you can earn for surviving.

Season 3 Special Tips

If players want to know how to level up quickly in Season 3, then there are still plenty of tips. Focus on daily challenges, which are now worth more than in past seasons. Completing all daily challenges will reward players with tons of levels and XP. Players should also be sure to focus on the new punch cards. This Fornite Season 3 addition can give players a big boost in levels. There are lots of punch cards to complete, so there are also a lot of ways to level up quickly.

To recap, in order to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 3, players should focus on looting. There should also be a focus on getting eliminations, but the timing depends on the game mode. No matter which game modes players choose, they should also focus on completing their daily challenges. Another way to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 3 is to complete punch cards.