Fortnite Locations: Camp Cod, Golden Pipe Wrench, Hydro 16 and Greasy Graves 

Your guide to locating unnamed Fortnite locations: Greasy Graves, Camp COD & more (Image credits: Fortnite Wiki)

Every week, Fortnite lays down a new set of challenges for their players to complete.

These challenges reward the players with XP and other in-game valuables. This guide is aimed towards helping you locate the most sought after "unnamed" Fortnite locations, and thereby complete your challenges.

Here are four locations in Fortnite that will help you complete their associated challenges:

#1 Camp Cod location in Fortnite

A new batch of challenges was recently added to the game. These Fortnite challenges require players to destroy gnomes to prevent them from going to war against the bears.

The gnomes in question can be found at the Camp Cod location. The challenge can be completed at either Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet.

The image below highlights both locations on the island:

Fortnite Camp Cod Location - Image Credits (Gamespot/Epic games)

In order to complete the challenge, players have to destroy a handful of gnomes at the Camp Cod location in Fortnite. Each gnome destroyed grants you XP, which progressively increases with every hit.

The following image highlights specific areas at the Camp COD location where gnomes can be found:

Fortnite Camp Cod Location - Image Credits (Gamespot/Epic games)

#2 Golden Pipe Wrench location in Fortnite

The week 10 challenges had players searching for Golden Pipe Wrenches across the Fortnite map. This was an extremely fitting challenge for the "Gold" themed season.

If you still haven't been able to locate all the wrenches, here is an image that highlights each one:

Golden Pipe Wrench Locations in Fortnite - Image credit: Forbes/Epic Games

#3 Greasy Graves location in Fortnite

Greasy Graves isn't an easy spot to locate due to the sheer amount of trees and bushes that surround it. The location is considered the resting place of Durr Burger and Tomato Man, after their POI's were snatched as a part of the Fortnite story line.

Here is an image that precisely highlights the Greasy Graves location:

Greasy Groves, Hayman and Agency Locations in Fortnite - Image credit: Fortnite Boards/EpicGames

The other two locations are Hayman, which is located at Frenzy Farm, and the infamous Agency, where the protagonist of this season resides.

#4 Hydro 16 or Compact Cars Location in Fortnite

The challenge essentially requires players to collect metal at the aforementioned spots.

In case you make your way to the Hydro 16 location, be sure to land on the roof or near the electric transformers to quickly complete the challenge.

Here is an image highlighting the locations: