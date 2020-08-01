Fortnite Map: When is the Atlantis POI coming to Fortnite Season 3?

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, DC's Aquaman was the main draw, and the water-themed map was in tune with that of the marine prince. Ever since Aquaman made an appearance, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Atlantis POI on the Fortnite map.

The water levels have dropped numerous times over the course of the season and today, on the 1st of August, with the final water-level decrease, Atlantis is all set to feature on the Fortnite map.

A new Water level 1 has got decrypted, will go live in around 45min! Most likely on 1st August at 3AM EST we will see Atlantis POI. // #Fortnite



v13.40 should drop in next 2-4 days! pic.twitter.com/03vhCGucMU — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) July 30, 2020

🌊Water Level FINAL Decrease🌊



The FINAL Water Level decrease will be August 1st at 3 AM Eastern Time, which is in 2 days.



This is the final water level which is supposed to reveal what we believe to be the Atlantis POI [Top Right]. pic.twitter.com/X5ASdhMzGF — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2020

Since then, social media has been buzzing as fans are speculating what Atlantis could possibly look like when it finally launches.

All that we know about Atlantis so far

Data miners have provided us with a lot of information about Atlantis like what it could possibly look like, its exact location and other things.

Below is a list of tweets which highlight all that we know about Atlantis in Fortnite so far:

We should get the Atlantis POI in ~9 hours (7 AM UTC), unless if epic delays the last water level.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 31, 2020

HYPEX also revealed glimpses at what Atlantis could potentially look like:

Here are more pics ingame of some of the temples. pic.twitter.com/GeOzU8qfor — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2020

In addition to the external view of the POI, there was also a look at upcoming Floppers with a glowing appearance:

i can't tell if this is intended but some of these fishes glow more randomly when i load the replay again.. pic.twitter.com/CUVpqF1wmi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2020

The Atlantis POI has already started appearing in-game as several players have spotted a new POI at the rumoured Atlantis location, currently under the name 'Carl':

The Atlantis POI! It is currently called <CARL> but expect a hotfix soon. pic.twitter.com/eDUKyueIgf — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) August 1, 2020

The Atlantis POI is currently called "Carl", expect a quick hotfix from Epic soon :) — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 1, 2020

"<CARL>" is not the actual POI name, they just forgot to hotfix it, unless if they're trolling lmao — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2020

Atlantis is Here

As visible from the tweets above, Atlantis is almost here and will soon be available as a POI for Fortnite players across the globe.

The home of the king of the seven seas, Aquaman's Atlantis has been speculated for a long time over the course of Season 3, which has seen his trident, skin and Atlantean fish sticks making an appearance.

The hype surrounding Aquaman and Atlantis is so much that even pro players have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new POI :

No way there's a Mythic Trident — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) August 1, 2020

The launch of Atlantis as a whole new POI is sure to excite a lot of Fortnite fans across the world. It also promises to be a hotly contested drop spot in the days to come.

You can watch the videos below which offer a glimpse at what Atlantis will look like in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3: