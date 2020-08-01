Fortnite Map: When is the Atlantis POI coming to Fortnite Season 3?

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, DC's Aquaman was the main draw, and the water-themed map was in tune with that of the marine prince. Ever since Aquaman made an appearance, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Atlantis POI on the Fortnite map.
The water levels have dropped numerous times over the course of the season and today, on the 1st of August, with the final water-level decrease, Atlantis is all set to feature on the Fortnite map.
Since then, social media has been buzzing as fans are speculating what Atlantis could possibly look like when it finally launches.
All that we know about Atlantis so far
Data miners have provided us with a lot of information about Atlantis like what it could possibly look like, its exact location and other things.
Below is a list of tweets which highlight all that we know about Atlantis in Fortnite so far:
HYPEX also revealed glimpses at what Atlantis could potentially look like:
In addition to the external view of the POI, there was also a look at upcoming Floppers with a glowing appearance:
The Atlantis POI has already started appearing in-game as several players have spotted a new POI at the rumoured Atlantis location, currently under the name 'Carl':
Atlantis is Here
As visible from the tweets above, Atlantis is almost here and will soon be available as a POI for Fortnite players across the globe.
The home of the king of the seven seas, Aquaman's Atlantis has been speculated for a long time over the course of Season 3, which has seen his trident, skin and Atlantean fish sticks making an appearance.
The hype surrounding Aquaman and Atlantis is so much that even pro players have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new POI :
The launch of Atlantis as a whole new POI is sure to excite a lot of Fortnite fans across the world. It also promises to be a hotly contested drop spot in the days to come.
You can watch the videos below which offer a glimpse at what Atlantis will look like in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3: