Fortnite: Maya's custom glider could be the Overtime Challenges reward

Maya's custom gliders could be the Fortnite Overtime Challenges reward. (Image Credit: Pro Games Guide)

Each season, Fortnite has a set of Overtime Challenges for players to complete, and they reward players with a free cosmetic item upon completion.

SinX6, a popular Fortnite leaker, has recently uploaded a video which showcases the highly anticipated "Maya's custom glider".

Could this be the Fortnite Overtime Challenges reward?

Based on the video, the new glider will be a part of the 'Custom Set'. The description for the item reads: "Gear Specialist Glider".

The glider also features four different customisable options, meaning players can customize up to four different versions of the same glider once it goes live.

The Fortnite Overtime Challenges were released a while ago. In case you are unaware of what these challenges are, here is a handy list for you:

Fortnite Overtime Challenges Week 1

Eliminate player or Henchmen at Pleasant Park (5)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner at The Grotto (10)

Throw Henchmen overboard at The Yacht (0/3/5/10)

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (0/3/7/15)

Damage players at The Agency (0/500/1500/10000)

Collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars (0/250/750/1500)

Search ammo boxes at Lazy Lake (0/5/15/30)

Search chests at Retail Row (0/5/15/30)

Catch fish at Slurpy Swamp (0/5/25/100)

Place top 10 after landing at Dirty Docks (0/3/6/10)

Fortnite Overtime Challenges Week 2

Remove players or Henchmen at The Rig (3/5/10)

Browse ammunition boxes at Sweaty Sands (7/10/18)

Remove players or Henchmen at The Shark (3/5/10)

Browse chests at Craggy Cliffs (7/10/18)

Place top 10 after landing at Frenzy Farm (1/3/7)

Collect wood at Weeping Woods (500/1500/3000)

Destroy Teddy Bears at Holly Hedges (1/3/7)

Apply Shields or Recovery at Shanty Town or The Orchard (100/250/500)

Damage players at Salty Springs (300/900/2500)

Catch weapons at Misty Meadows (1/3/7)

Fortnite Overtime Challenges Rewards (XP per mission)